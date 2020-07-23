PEORIA — About a dozen or so people spent an hour walking through parts of South Peoria in the hopes that those footprints will last much longer.

Members of the Peoria Community Against Violence or PCAV took their message to the streets as they walked through the Harrison Homes. They knocked on doors, talked to residents and stopped to chat with children as they walked about five blocks round-trip from Harrison Community Learning Center and back.

Their message?

"It’s one person at a time," said PCAV member Laura Jones, who has been with the group for several years. "If only 10 or 12 people show up and if they really care, then that’s wonderful."

The Thursday walk was planned before the Sunday morning incident on Peoria’s Riverfront that left 13 people with gunshot wounds and a community scratching it’s head on how they were trending on social media for such a thing.

At their meeting in Peoria’s North Valley on Tuesday, PCAV members heard from Police Chief Loren Marion, State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos and community activist Aaron Chess among others.

And as Gloria Clark, the group’s president said, "We can’t do it alone." Hence, the walks and the community outreach.

"You need to get up off your couch. You need to get up off your TV. You need to get off your phone. You need to come out in the community, and walk around, and see what's going on in your community," she said at that Tuesday night meeting.

And on Thursday, PCAV walked the walk and talked the talk. They knocked on doors. They met with residents. They passed out fliers. Marion walked with them, shaking hands and talking to residents.

One of those was John, a man who declined to give his last name. He’s spent his entire life in South Peoria. Says it’s the best place in the world but it’s not what it was.

"But it’s not that way anymore. People used to look out for each other. Now, it’s every man for himself," she said.

Others like Markeysha Dew, who just moved from Chicago, says one answer is to find more things for young people to do. She says backpack giveaway programs that in other parts of the city need to come to South Peoria.

And she said that involving the teens and youth more will help curb some of the issues; it will give them something to do and in turn, change behavior.

That mirrored a statement two days earlier from Agbara Bryson, founder of the New Millennium Institute. He told the 30 or so people at the PCAV meeting at Tabernacle of Praise Church that youth need structure. They need and want discipline in their lives.

"They're not getting structure. They're not getting firmness. They're not getting love," he said. "That's going to have to come from us."