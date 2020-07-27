PEORIA — Tests for the disease coronavirus causes have been ongoing among inmates and workers at the Peoria County Jail, according to authorities.

As of Monday morning, no new positive COVID-19 tests were reported among inmates. According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, about 50 more tests were likely.

The timeline depends on when an individual is jailed and for how long, it appears.

Many among the untested are new arrests who are released within 48 hours after they’re booked. They aren’t tested unless they’re symptomatic or they request a test.

Longer-term detainees are tested 10 to 12 days into a 14-day quarantine they observe before they’re transferred into the general population, according to Asbell. If those people have symptoms, they’re tested right away.

The jail population as of Monday morning was 262. There have been 34 positive tests among 216 conducted, a positivity rate of 16%.

Among jail staff, there have been six confirmed positive tests. Another 12 have been under exposure quarantine, have been symptomatic or are awaiting test results, according to Asbell.

Of those 18, five have returned to work after they completed isolation protocol.