MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Steven Burgess, 35; Rebecca Ingersoll, 35; both Pekin.
* Andrew Craig, 23; Devon Teufel, 25; both East Peoria.
* Keron Cumberbatch, 34, Baltimore, Md.; Rebecca Butterfield, 28, Morton.
* Jackson Kober, 28; Alison Burris, 26; both Pekin.
* Justin Kneer, 27; Abby Pompa, 25; both Washington.
* Trevor Murray, 42; Jami May, 43; both Armington.
* Joshua Peters, 25; Jordan Kegley, 25; both Pekin.
* Caleb Rumple, 24; Kayli Gorrie, 23; both Chatham.
* Michael Schulze, 66, North Pekin; Jody Cunningham, 59, Marquette Heights.
* Austin Tucker, 21; Angel Vanduker, 19; both Pekin.
* Nicholas Varvil, 24, Lacon; Erica Briner, 25, Henry.
* Edwin Velez, 32; Angela Opper, 33; both Morton.
* Gregory Vander Vennet, 59, Peoria; Therese Morrow, 64, Morton.
* Drew Williams, 22, Hanna City; Megan Funk, 21, Morton,
Woodford County
* Dalton Andrews, 27; Sarah Hovey, 28; both Deer Creek,
* Connor Creekmur, 21, Pekin; Emily Klopfenstein, 19, Morton.
* Jordan Fahel, 27; Alison Kinkade, 26; both Nashville, Tenn.
* Jordan Jolliff, 26; Theresa Kucharskim 26; both Allen, Tex.
* Reuben Koehler, 28; Jaclyn Kalkwarf, 22; both Minonk.
* Cody Lyons, 49; Jenny Cooper, 42; both Washburn.
* John Schumacher, 47, Toluca; Shannon Ramsey, 39, El Paso.
* Koleton Springer, 27; Heather Kolb, 22; both Goodfield.