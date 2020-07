Many initially thought COVID-19 was a risk mostly for older adults, but now Peoria County is seeing an uptick in cases among residents under the age of 30. The Journal Star is looking for younger folks diagnosed with COVID-19 to share their stories. Were you surprised by the diagnosis? Did you have symptoms, and if so was it a difficult recovery? Please comment on this post or contact Leslie Renken at lrenken@pjstar.com or 270-8503.