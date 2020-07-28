The Pekin City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement with Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., during Monday’s meeting.

The city’s Fire Department had purchased two fire engines and a ladder truck that had been built between 2000 and 2010 by the Wisconsin-based company, according to City Manager Mark Rothert. But within the warranty period, the city discovered corrosion on the frame rails of all three vehicles. Rather than pursue legal action against Pierce, the city chose to enter into a settlement agreement.

"The primary scope of the work in the settlement agreement is replace the frame rails on Pekin’s two fire engines and recoat the ladder truck at a cost of $65, 304," said Rothert. "This is a substantial savings that was negotiated for these repairs. It would otherwise have cost a lot more, based on comparative data analysis that had been done. This cost seems reasonable in comparison to any long, drawn-out legal proceeding, as Pierce has established a fair pricing model."

A resolution to award a contract for the city’s 2020 mill and overlay project to United Contractors Midwest also passed with unanimous consent. The project, approved in the city’s 2020 Street Maintenance Plan is for work on South 14th Street and Willow Street.

"The city only received one bid for the project, which is typical of for this type of project due to the limited amount of companies that perform this type of work in the area," Rothert said. "The bid total was $1,069,239.74, which is 4% under the (city) engineer’s estimate."

A resolution to add Sheridan Road from Redwood Drive to Lick Creek Bridge to the city’s 2020 Chip Seal Program passed by a 5-2 margin, with council members Rick Hilst and Dave Nutter opposing the measure.

According to City Engineer Josie Esker, the city had recently awarded a bid to R.A. Cullinan and Son for its 2020 Chip Seal Program, which was under the budgeted amount for the expense. Sheridan Road was not originally included in the street maintenance plan that the city approved last November.

"The city did quite a bit of patching work on Sheridan Road," said Esker. "Since we have additional (money in our budget), we thought this was a good addition to the roads we approved as of last year."

Hilst and Nutter also cast the dissenting votes on a resolution to approve an engineering agreement with Farnsworth Group for the Court Street Drainage Study, which passed by a 5-2 margin. The study is to determine if underground drainage upgrades need to be completed before resurfacing the road, according to Esker. Hilst and Nutter both expressed a wish to see an intergovernmental agreement between the city, the Pekin Park District, and Pekin High School District 303 regarding the $159,000 study.

"I do plan to have an intergovernmental agreement," said Esker. "I’ve spoken with the (Pekin) Park District on this, and I believe they have budgeted money for the study. I plan to get an intergovernmental agreement on the agenda very soon. I think there are parts of the study we just won’t do if that doesn’t come to fruition."

Esker added that District 303 indicated a willingness to partner with the city in the future, but it is uncertain as to whether the district will participate in the drainage study.

A resolution for a lease agreement with Ameren Illinois for use of approximately six acres of city property along Hanna Drive passed by a unanimous vote. Ameren will use the property for purposes consistent with the construction and maintenance of an electric transmission line. The term of the lease will be 11 months beginning on Sept. 1, and includes an option for Ameren to extend the lease for two months.