A Hampton Inn and Suites hotel has opened in Pekin, the facility’s parent company announced in a news release.

Owned and developed by Marigold Lodging Inc., the new Pekin location features 88 rooms and amenities that include an indoor pool, a fitness center, free WiFi, and a meeting room.

The hotel is located at 3445 Court St, near Gold’s Gym, Applebee’s and the Pekin Insurance headquarters.