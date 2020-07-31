The Illinois Commerce Commission announced Friday that a series of state utilities have agreed to extend a moratorium on utility disconnections through at least September.

The extension comes amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Among the companies are Ameren Illinois and Illinois American Water.

"No one should have to fear losing life-saving utility service during a pandemic. The Commission appreciates the companies’ recognition of the continuing public health emergency and their voluntary efforts to provide much needed additional relief to affected customers," said ICC Executive Director Christy George.

The existing moratorium expired July 26.