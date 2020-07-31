The coronavirus pandemic certainly had an impact on second-quarter earnings for Caterpillar Inc.

But the impact as reported Friday morning didn’t appear to be as bad as most stock-market analysts feared.

The earthmoving giant with a massive Peoria-area presence reported sales and revenues of $10 billion in the second quarter. That’s a decrease of 31 percent from the $14.4 billion the Deerfield-based corporation reported in the same period last year.

Unadjusted profit per share was 84 cents, a 70 percent decrease from the $2.83 reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Still, the Wall Street consensus for Caterpillar per-share profit was between 68 and 72 cents, according to multiple sources. The consensus revenue estimate was about $9.4 billion.

Caterpillar did not beat the Street in the first quarter, when its reported per-share earnings of $1.60 missed estimates by 9 cents.

At the close of business Thursday, Caterpillar stock was worth $136.73 per share. After about 90 minutes of trading Friday, the stock was priced at $130.54, a decrease of 4½ percent.

Revenue decline was from lower sales volume driven by lower demand and a $1.4 billion reduction in dealer inventories, according to Caterpillar. Cost-cutting and other austerity measures helped cushion the effect.

North American sales and revenues were down 40 percent compared to the 2019 second quarter. In Latin America, they were down 41 percent. Asia-Pacific and the Europe, Africa and Middle East region reported decreases of 17 percent each.

COVID-19 concerns fueled worldwide declines, according to Jim Umpleby, the Caterpillar chairman and CEO. He spoke on a conference call a few hours after earnings were released.

"(It’s) more severe and chaotic than any cyclical downturn we envisioned," Umpleby said.

North America construction sales were down 54 percent year-to-year. But such sales in the Asia-Pacific region, where the pandemic appears to have abated somewhat, were down only 10 percent.

Caterpillar offered no earnings guidance for the rest of the year. It withdrew guidance in March, when the pandemic began to take hold in North America.

"We believe it’s more helpful to compare the third quarter to the second quarter of 2020," Umpleby said. "Overall for the third quarter, we expect a reduction in sales to users. We normally see modestly lower sales in the third quarter versus the second.

"So much depends on the pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy."

Umpleby said all Caterpillar facilities were open, although some were operating at reduced capacity.

Caterpillar is looking continually at ways to reduce costs and improve efficiency, including location changes, Umpleby said. He was not more specific.

"We will adjust production as conditions warrant and are prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand," Umpleby stated in a news release.

Caterpillar will continue to pay shareholders a stock dividend. A dividend of $1.03 per share is to be paid Aug. 20. The company has paid dividends each year since 1933.