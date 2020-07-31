Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of July 20, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

413 W. Hudson St., Peoria: Evan and Jillian A. Thomas to Sean Esterdahl, $79,500.

1103 N. Douglas St., Peoria: Carol A. Luecht and Barbara S. Ramey to John G. Patroff, $80,000.

319 E. Elmhurst Ave., Peoria: Jeanette Lakin to Angela G. and Andre E. Petty, $80,000.

5740 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Darcy J. Gale to James P. and Rose Hewitt, $89,900.

1221 W. Crestwood Drive, Peoria: Hannah Dohm to Wendy R. Steffen and Edward J. Heinz, $93,500.

106 N. Louise St., Chillicothe: Marty J. and Sharon L. Minnes to Karalei J. Evans, $95,000.

10 McClure Court, Bartonville: Robin A. and Terry Ross to Rick J. Davis, $100,500.

4406 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights: James L. and Judith M. Beck to Laura Christopher, $103,000.

5517 N. James Road, Peoria: Darren Burton to Jeremy Hermacinski and Kami Nguyen, $103,500.

701 W. High St., Elmwood: Marilee M. Hurst to Trenton A. Scotti, $104,000.

5413 N. Longwood Drive, Peoria: Rosalee J. Slepian to Braulio and Berenisi Diaz, $105,000.

13331 N. Route 29, Chillicothe: Dennis R. Ruprecht to Michael and Pamela Westerman, $105,000.

3304 N. Parish Ave., Peoria: Leonard P. Kuntzman and Jennifer Benne Kuntzman to Mary Christensen, $105,000.

5 Holly Ave., Bartonville: Timothy L. Staggs to Jason Gualdoni, $112,500.

2509 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Joshua and Kimberly J. Sank to Douglas Van Dusen, $114,500.

4328 W. Shawnda Court, Peoria: Scott Woodhall to Carmen J. Butler, Jerry L. Butler and Deborah A. Butler, $119,500.

4429 N. Carola Court, Peoria: Alex and Tiffany Titlow to Rafael S. Vidal, $124,900.

5823 W. Colt Drive, Peoria: Janice A. Murray to Charles and Katie Sadowski, $129,900.

10122 W. Route 150, Edwards: Robert Schaub to Jacinto C. and Dolores T. Tolentino, $132,000.

436 N. Santa Fe Ave., Princeville: Martha N. Sherwood to Thomas C. Amerman Butterfield, $134,000.

2927 W. Bacon Drive, Peoria: Marilyn R. Vogt to Aaron S. Broomfield and Brittany L. Volkmar, $138,000.

1311 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Ashley G. Wurzer and GG Properties V LLC Series 6 to Sue A. and Matthew A. Nowlan, $140,000.

9509 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Russell K. and Alyssa C. Edelman to Richard and Nancy Durand, $142,000.

3325 N. Avalon Place, Peoria: Thomas P. and Jacqueline Bowers to Patrick J. O’Donnell, $142,000.

4523 N. Tallgrass Lane, Peoria: Kathryn Campbell to Randall W. Huber, Linda Huber and Megan Huber, $143,000.

9508 W. Littlefield Drive, Mapleton: Ronald and Tammy McMahill to Jeffrey A. and Carrie A. Arahood, $144,000.

1722 W. Kingsway Drive, Peoria: Anthony R. and Aimee Shinall to Jason W. and Danielle L. Arnold, $146,500.

5710 W. Sioux Trail, Peoria: Matthew A. and Jennifer M. Rice to Rosemary L. Hulsey and Edward M. Lord, $148,500.

611 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: J. David Weiman and Linda L. Lyman Weiman to Gavin and Carly Sullivan, $151,000.

1127 W. Pembrook Drive, Peoria: George Jackson, Gloria Jackson and Jonathan P. Jackson to Hannah Carroll, $155,000.

726 W. Cedar Point Court, Bartonville: Christopher and Sarah J. Celiberti to Timothy and Morgan R. Ahrens, $160,000.

2401 W. Moss Ave., West Peoria: Marci Messing to Nathan and Kristen Anderson, $162,000.

1022 E. Brookhill Road, Peoria: Jimmie L. and Mary L. Ortiz to James R. and Christie L. Farmer, $163,000.

2311 W. Carriage Lane, Peoria: Erik and Jessica Inman to Kyle and Ashley Pelka, $164,900.

2407 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Tisha J. Alexander to Adam Parrott and Kelsey Cochran, $175,000.

NE Quarter Section 1-11N-8E, North North Hampton Road, Chillicothe: Jerome M. and Mary E. Oelerich to Daniel P. and Leanne M. Immesoete, $190,000.

511 W. Teton Drive, Peoria: Scott R. Richman to Erich and Sherri Smith, $197,500.

4527 W. Broyhill Court, Peoria: Jason A. Nordvall to Jacob J. Redenius and Crystal A. Sewell, $207,500.

910 W. Deerbrook Drive, Peoria: Christina A. Tucker to Adam and Cara Mize, $225,000.

5424 N. Rothmere Drive, Peoria: Samuel P. and Deanna B. Zuercher to Brandon and Angela Bell, $229,000.

525 N. Hushaw Ave., Chillicothe: Danny J. and Shawna G. Colwell to Jessica Mcallister, $229,900.

10829 N. Fieldgrove Drive, Dunlap: Patrick and Rebecca L. O’Donnell to Jared D. Scott and Taylor L. Nelson, $233,000.

10722 N. Lauraline Court, Peoria: Jacob and Brittany Bainter to Jacob R. Wildeson and Oihana E. Oroquieta, $237,000.

2803 W. School St., Dunlap: Arthur H. and Connie S. Lindsey to Scott McGuire and Ashley Hampton, $238,000.

11912 N. Devinwood Drive, Dunlap: Steven J. and Lois C. Leuthold to Kyle and Alyxandra Donarski, $249,000.

828 W. Butterfield Drive, Peoria: Suraaj P. and Prem L. Bhatia to Merrill D. and Karen S. Manthey, $250,000.

6028 N. Wedgewood Lane, Peoria: James R. and Lynne M. LaHood to Temitope Akinlua and Nikolina Basic Akinlua, $252,500.

2510 W. Sesame St., Dunlap: Fazal Goraya and Sabahat Naseer to Amaryllis Biduaka, $255,500.

6209 N. Kilkenny Drive, Edwards: Daniel S. Pedreyra II to Ashley N. Rosenthal, $264,000.

3918 W. Hearthwood Drive, Dunlap: Sheralyn and James A. Wiegand to Travis M. and Mary C. Lott, $270,000.

353 County Road 850e, Sparland: David McClure to Joshua D. Probyn and Katherine J. Probyn Trust Agreement, $312,500.

1208 E. Kingman Ave., Peoria Heights: Moerbe Girls LLC to Michael and Catherine McKenzie, $320,000.

8214 W. Robertson Road, Edwards: K. Reed and Kimberly S. Landmark to Jacob J. and Brittany N. Bainter, $323,000.

701 S. Sara Court, Dunlap: Timothy J. and Jeanne Walters to Nepos D. Nyahwihwiri, $345,000.

11710 W. Legion Hall Road, Princeville: Michael R. Theobald to Nickolas J. and Paige M. Rumbold, $350,000.

Grande Vista Add Resub Lots 500, 512 through 516, NW Quarter Section 24-9N-7E, North Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria: T & R of Peoria LLC to Tyler Evans, $354,900.

11013 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Joshua M. and Jamie L. Smith to David T. and Katharine L. Lang, $362,000.

8211 S. Hidden Point Drive, Glasford: Nicholas J. and Kelly J. Verardo to Aaron T. Boyer, $380,000.

NW Quarter NW Quarter Section 11-10N-7E, West Parks School Road, Dunlap: William J. and Jayne Menold to Suzanne M. Cafaro, $434,255.

10412 N. Attingham Park, Peoria: Michael P. Dentino III and Debra L. Duzinskas to Vasanth Murthi and Archana Niranjan, $620,000.

5906 W. Ivyleaf Court, Peoria: Marcus and Paulette Fair to Cartus Financial Corp., $700,000.

5906 W. Ivyleaf Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Sara Warfield and David Kelly, $700,000.

13213 N. Jubilee Hills Drive, Brimfield: James R. and Paula J. Munns to Mitchell Holdings LLC, $700,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1117 S. Third St., Pekin: Christian L. and Evelyn J. Icenogle and Natalie Meyer Icenogle to Autumn Saferite and Kyle Trent, $78,000.

1314 Hilltop Drive, Pekin: Marsha D. Taylor to Katie Bollinger, $87,900.

333 Winter St., Pekin: Aimee J. Howell to Shaynah Woody, $90,000.

210 Bryan Ave., South Pekin: Adam R. MacKenthun to Jon Horchem, $92,000.

12269 Spring Lane, Manito: Charles E. and Teresa M. Engebretson to Aaron Wagle, $93,000.

1108 S. Ninth St., Pekin: Brent Glassey to Taylor M. Garrett, $93,000.

1201 Illinois St., Pekin: Gerald R. and Vicky E. Maddox to Lacob A.L. and Cambriel N.M. Smith, $100,000.

1324 S. 12th St., Pekin: Derek E. and Kayte R. Gunter to Steven Burton, Debra Mustuk and Gabrielle Walker, $104,000.

147 Wildwood Drive, Groveland: Gail M. Shannon to Sophia Messenger, $105,000.

107 Woodway Court, East Peoria: Kathleen M. Pickerill to Michael D. and Rebecca Stake, $105,000.

416 E. Rosewood Drive, Washington: Craig and Stephanie A. Duncan to Noah G. Jones, $107,900.

111 N. Main St., Deer Creek: Benjamin C. and Kyra A. Koch to Jacob R. Fehr, $110,000.

2219 W. Knollaire Drive, Washington: Adam C. Halstead to Riley N. Parker, $113,500.

110 N. Monroe St., Armington: William D. II and Lynn A. Gaddis to Paul M. Moore, $115,000.

122 Bittersweet Lane, East Peoria: Nicholas J. Cox to Adam Meyering, $117,000.

217 Freedom Trail, East Peoria: Samuel D. and Michele D. Shropshire to Patricia A. Baker, $119,000.

1616 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Brian D. Malott to Gerald L. and Jacquline K. Cooper, $119,500.

1320 Veerman St., Pekin: Jeffrey S. Render to Charles and Kay Bernstein, $120,000.

2208 Stonybrook Road, Pekin: Mary M. Clifton to George and Tammi Andrae, $125,000.

919 Pekin Ave., Creve Coeur: Michael D. and Rebecca Stake to Bryan and Emily Thigpen, $127,500.

201 Georgia Parkway, Washington: Kenneth R. Jr. and Connie M. Roles to Craig E. and Stephanie Duncan, $132,000.

1204 Eagle Ave., Washington: Diana L. Hiel to David Rutledge, $135,000.

505 S. Mathis Ave., Morton: LT Realty LLC to Gregory and Allison Mochen, $135,000.

3621 Washington St., East Peoria: Joseph and Karina Marynowski to Michael A. and Mary Jane Johnson, $138,000.

409 Kerfoot St., East Peoria: Robert E. III and Sharon R. Hill to Matthew T. and Angela K. Wiggins, $140,000.

417 N. Minnesota Ave., Morton: David B. and Richard R. Burritt and Sheryl S. Owdow to Stephanie A. Burritt, $145,000.

100 N. Missouri St., Morton: Linda S. Aitken, Diane K. Hoog and Patricia A. Sefried to Janice L. Weber, $145,000.

106 Franklin St., Washington: Morgan Beschta and Zachary Molendi to Brittany A. Miller, $148,000.

1955 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Peggy Rakestraw to Thomas G. Bordenkircher and Bradley G. Potter, $150,000.

116 Vine St., Washington: Gregory J. and Allyson S. Butler to Hayley S. Hochstettler, $154,000.

108 W. First Ave., Deer Creek: Charles and Kay Bernstein to William R. Edwards, $158,000.

108 Twin Lakes Drive, North Pekin: Dawn M. Compise and Brenda S. Mullen to Leslie L. Whittaker, $162,000.

108 N. High St., Washington: Leslie O. and Penny J. Wright to Gregory J. and Allyson S. Butler, $164,000.

300 Highland Place, Washington: Bradley A. and Jewel A. Ward to Jeffrey and Margaret Sutherland, $170,000.

141 N. Oregon Ave., Morton: Christopher Jr. and Mallory Biegler to Lisa Anderson, $175,000.

13499 Antioch Road, Tremont: Jason and Anita Koch to Dana Peifer, $185,500.

114 Oakwood Drive, East Peoria: William G. and Yvonne M. Hurckes to Brandon W. and Amy M. Hurckes, $190,000.

309 S. Montana Ave., Morton: Philip D. and Rebecca C. Schafer to Aaron M. Catterall and Abigail Smith, $195,000.

29509 Allentown Road, Mackinaw: J. Byron and Mary J. Schrock to David K. and Michelle M. Brown, $211,000.

215 Magnolia Ave., Morton: Adam S. and Samantha Klaege to Sarah Fabry and Cory Preston, $218,500.

720 Agnes St., Washington: Andrew B. Sheets to Susan K. Twitty, $236,000.

207 Burning Tree Drive, Pekin: Jordan and Krystal Sondag to Curtis and Jessica Beiersdorf, $245,900.

27 Cape Court, Pekin: Joel Kilgus to Todd Uhlman, $256,900.

628 Anne St., Washington: Brian and Dana L. Williamsen to Morgan Beschta and Zachary Molendi, $265,000.

814 Wellington Drive, Washington: Brent and Sara Heider to Adam and Kathleen M. Nackers, $265,000.

1938 Chestnut Lane, Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to Adrian Hurst and Susan Truong, $279,000.

2012 Alameda Court, Pekin: Scott A. and Christine Dierker to George R. and Carol A. Rogers, $300,000.

1438 Mackenzie St., Washington: Amanda F. Hawley to Gregory A. and Mary E. Kerby, $308,000.

718 Drake Lane, Washington: Nicholas D. and Jessica R. Schone to Alexander H. and Amanda N. Bradley, $318,000.

26726 Schuck Road, Washington: Brian D. and Julie M. Bahr to Justin and Kristin Hays, $325,000.

22 Shiloh Court, Morton: Kyle C. and Julie A. Campbell to Matthew and Jodi Gordon, $325,500.

226 Pocono Ave., Morton: Dominick Emlen and Linda Von Ruckteschell to Christopher and Mallory Biegler, $345,000.

1512 Timber Rail, Washington: Stephan J. and Marie L. McMurray to Bradley S. and Melissa J. Montgomery, $458,000.

105 Ruth Court, Washington: Joseph F. and Kimberly D. Hutt to Nicholas D. and Jessica R. Schone, $629,900.

7 Streamwood Court, Washington: Ernest E. and Elaine S. Michelfelder to Patrick J. and Jessica L. Boldt, $650,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: H. Roger Boerma to Brian W., Maralee P., Sara E. and William H. Boerma, $920,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: John J. Appenzeller to James and Amber Towle, $986,916.

WOODFORD COUNTY

606 Outback Drive, Metamora: Shane P. and Sonya A. Bundy to Fredric D. Sponholtz, $88,000.

Lot R-1, Block 3, Gibson's Addition, El Paso: Jonathan and Abigail Pinkham to Douglas A. and Amy M. Kent, $115,000.

Part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 12, Block 2, McClellan's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Timothy W. and Valerie L. Smith to Diana J. Ioerger, $136,500.

1266 Willow Glen Drive, Metamora: Jonathan and Lisa Adams to Robert S. Dinkheller, $147,000.

Part of Lot 5 and part of Lot 6, Block 2, Gibson's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Martin D. Jr. and Brenda R. Rebbec to Curtis A. Kessler Jr., $152,500.

713 Curtis Court, Eureka: Arnold and Jenna Tallyn to Travis and Breana Woolen, $160,000.

276 E. Far Hills Drive, East Peoria: Lucinda A. Harris to David and Brooke Schrader, $165,000.

222 N. Niles St., Metamora: Dannielle Hinken and Derek McAllister to Brandon J. and Jessica R. Hougas, $178,000.

802 W. Parkview Court, Roanoke: Robert C. and Christine H. Hartter to Nancy Ferrero, $179,900.

1260 Hickory Hills Road, Germantown Hills: James and Rosalie Gerkin to Jill Grube, $257,000.

Lot 8 and Lot 9, Kingwood Meadow Estates Subdivision, El Paso: David J. and Laura J. Wyss to Jonathan and Abigail Pinkham, $257,500.

1927 County Road 1700 North, Benson: Robert B. and Michele M. Goebel to Hawk and Katherine L. Lechel, $275,000.

1122 Upper Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: Darrel W. Berglund and Marcia F. Straub to Jake T. and Ingrid A. Beyhl, $295,000.

1792 Wildwood Lane, Metamora: Edward S. Jr. and Kathryn S. List to Brendan P. and Andrea L. Hartnett, $295,000.

283 Old Germantown Road, East Peoria: David Doddek to Jeffrey P. and Danielle K. Bloom, $390,000.