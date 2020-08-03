OTTAWA -- For the first time in almost three weeks, deaths from the disease coronavirus causes were reported in LaSalle County.

A man and a woman, both in their 80s, died from COVID-19-related causes, the LaSalle County Health Department reported Monday.

Total number of COVID-related fatalities in the county is 20. Before Monday, no deaths in the county had been reported since mid-July.

The health department also reported 47 additional positive tests, for a total of 557 since the pandemic began. There have been 256 recoveries.

LaSalle County has about 110,000 residents.