More fall classes at Illinois State University will be online than previously planned, the school's president said Tuesday.

The decision comes after the school learned late last week that its testing supplies would be in shorter supply.

The school was told that the federal Department of Health and Human Services had "reallocated, to other agencies, equipment and testing kits that the university had ordered," ISU President Larry Dietz said in a message to faculty, staff and students.

"While this is a disappointment, it is exactly why multiple resources must be in place to provide testing for our students," he added, noting that such supplies are in high demand as case numbers increase both in Illinois and across the country.

ISU plans to keep some courses that require in-person interaction to remain face-to-face or under a hybrid model in which classes meet sometimes and other work is conducted digitally. Dietz cited as examples classes in the sciences, music and art.

Changes are likely to be made to students' schedules within the next few days. WGLT-FM in Normal reported that as many as 80% of ISU's classes are now likely to be conducted online.

The same test-availability issue does not affect Peoria's Bradley University.

"At this time testing supplies are not an issue for our campus," said Renee Charles, spokeswoman for the West Bluff school.

Officials there announced earlier in the summer a plan to return with most classes held in-person through Thanksgiving with social-distancing precautions and the regular testing of a sample group of students and staff each week.

ISU likewise expects to conduct random surveillance testing of students living in residence halls and university apartments, Deitz stated, with negotiations with external vendors for that work and additional on-campus testing still under way.

Students who have COVID-19 symptoms will be tested at ISU's Student Health Services, with results expected within a 24-hour period, Deitz said. He also noted a state-run testing site is located at the Interstate Center in Bloomington and can be used for free by students, faculty and staff.

Bradley has not released a final count of courses that will be online, hybrid or face to face, as it is still awaiting applications from students or instructors who need or wish to be fully remote for classes, Charles said.