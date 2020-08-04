BARTONVILLE — A 16-year-old was the driver in a single-vehicle accident Monday southwest of Bartonville that killed one person, authorities stated.

The teenager from Groveland was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell announced Tuesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, along Airport Road just south of Dietrich Lane. On Tuesday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified her as Jamie Lynn Harper, 56, of Tucson, Ariz.

Results of an autopsy suggested Harper died instantly from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Toxicology was pending.

According to Harwood, Harper was visiting family and friends in the Peoria area.

The driver apparently was one of two other occupants, both juveniles, who were injured. Both were transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

According to Asbell, the driver sustained minor injuries. A 15-year-old passenger from Bartonville sustained significant injuries that were not life threatening.

Once the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office reviews the police investigation, more citations might be issued, Asbell suggested.

About 1:15 p.m. Monday, the southbound vehicle on Airport Road crossed it at high speed, left the pavement, struck mailboxes and trees and rolled multiple times, according to authorities.