EAST PEORIA — Thanks to the White Trash Bash, the Peoria area hasn’t just made national news.

It’s made international news.

Super.

Mind you, I generally don’t get worked up about what outsiders think of us. Still, it’s worth noting that these reports paint us as self-centered, short-sighted, careless, backwater hicks.

Obviously, that’s not a good thing. But it’s not the worst thing.

The worst thing is that this event stains Greater Peoria’s reputation as a caring community. Despite Peoria’s ebb and flow of problems, it’s always been a place that comes together during tough times. If folks need support — financial, emotional, otherwise — Peorians have never hesitated to rally together and lift others up.

But now? During a pandemic? The White Trash Bash instead brazenly screams, "Get lost. It’s all about me and my fun." Who wants to think about masks, ventilators and shutdowns when there are all of these boats, bikinis and beers? Hells, yeah!

So, in an annual ritual in a cove of the Illinois River, hundreds of boats and partiers crowded together Saturday to blow it out. The organizer pooh-poohed worldwide coronavirus concerns, saying, "I believe the COVID tests and the numbers are irrationally inflated and the actual mortality rate is very low."

Along with that assertion, he has yet to share his credentials as a medical professional or infectious-disease expert. But that’s America today. Science and facts (like 700,000 deaths worldwide) are now something you "believe" or not.

In that way, many naysayers scoff at risk. It’s now a right to court disease. For the White Trashers, perhaps the theme was, "It’s my party and I’ll die if I want to."

Of course, that disregards the notion that en route to sickness or death, they could infect others. But that seems to be of little concern anywhere, anymore.

And this sad dynamic goes beyond a virus. It shows a cultural transformation toward self.

In today’s America, it’s not typical or fashionable to think about others, including what our decisions and actions might say to anyone else. Certainly, this country long has been known for rugged individualism. But at least we carried an underlying sense of compassion.

Today? Showing concern is akin to showing weakness. Instead, do and say what you want, regardless of others, at all times. That’s how America rolls these days, according to the chest-puffed loudmouths. Behaving like a spoiled and self-centered 14-year-old is upheld as a twisted virtue, as if it’s some sort of deranged social or political movement.

To be clear, the organizer said the White Trashers have no political agenda: "This was a theme party. Some people were wearing mullets, some had Confederate flags."

What fun, eh? Apparently, it’s not a party without rebel flags, touting a failed and racist would-be country of traitors. That’s a party "theme"? And during a period of civil-rights upheaval and (maybe) reform? I never realized symbols of slavery and subjugation could be considered a hoot.

It’s just another part of the overall we-don’t-care message as the White Trash Bash gleefully shrieks, "It’s all about me!" Meanwhile, some area residents feel their hearts skip a beat as they do everything they can to avoid catching the disease or transmitting it to others, and while some worry about virus-stricken friends and relatives and mourn the loss of COVID-killed loved ones.

Right now, knee-jerk reactionaries are frothing and sputtering, "What about demonstrations? What about no masks there?" Indeed, that’s a health concern as well. But that doesn’t justify the White Trash Bash or other ego-driven behavior.

To be sure, life does not grind to a halt during a pandemic. We go to work and we visit with others. With precautions, we might even go out to eat and have a beer.

But throwing all caution to the wind? And throwing a White Trash Bash? And throwing it in people’s faces?

That’s not a party. That’s not patriotic. That’s just pathetic.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.