PEORIA — Peoria police seek the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a spring shooting.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. May 30 at South Metro Market, 2421 W. Starr St. Peoria police Wednesday released three photos of a man to whom investigators wish to speak regarding the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available about the shooting.

If you know the identity of this male, please contact Detective Roberto Vasquez at (309) 494-8369, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.