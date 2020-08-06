A Minier man has begun a seven-year prison term for sexually preying upon a family member through most of her teen-aged years.

Brillingston Ulloa, 54, pleaded guilty in July on lesser charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a family member under 18, averting a trial on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault. His concurrent sentences handed down recently for those crimes were the maximum available.

The victim, now an adult, told her story to an Illinois Department of Family Services officer in May of last year while the officer was conducting an investigation regarding a foster child in the home that the victim also shared with Ulloa and her mother, court records stated.

The woman said she didn’t report the abuse to police that began in 2013 because she feared her mother would no longer be permitted to take in foster children from the DCFS, her only source of income, records stated.

The woman’s mother acknowledged to police that her daughter had complained to her over the past year about Ulloa’s actions, but without providing details. She said she deleted pornographic images sent by Ulloa to her daughter’s cellphone, records stated.

Ulloa was charged and jailed on $200,000 bond shortly after the victim revealed his actions and provided further evidence of them. The DCFS removed the foster children residing at the family home at the time.