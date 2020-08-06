PEORIA — The number of Tri-County Area COVID-19 cases has broken the 2,000-case barrier.

It took slightly less than five months from the first area case in mid-March, a Woodford County man who tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

But since then, numbers have risen — in recent weeks, sharply. Consider that on July 7, a week or so into Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, the area had 757 total positive tests for the coronvirus. But as of Thursday, a month later, the area’s totals were 2,060.

There has been more testing, to be sure, but area officials say large parties where masks weren’t used and where people were not maintaining proper social distancing have also played a large role.

Deaths, though, have not risen by the same rate. On July 7, 39 people had died who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Thursday, that number was 43 and had only increased by one this week.

Another key statistic: hospitalizations. On July 7, there were 20 people in area hospitals, with three of those occupying ICU beds. On Thursday, however, that number was 43, with 11 of those being ICU beds.

"Hospitalizations are up because of an increase in positive cases. More people are getting exposed and becoming sick now than in previous months," said Diana Scott of the Peoria City/County Health Department. "The cases are more in non-ICU beds because medical care has been able to respond better."

It was also noted that trips to the emergency department, where a person is not admitted into a hospital, are not counted in those figures — so a patient who was taken by ambulance due to flu-like symptoms but then was released would not be counted as a hospitalization.

After Peoria County on Wednesday saw a record increase of 80 new cases, Thursday’s increase was slightly less. In all, 1,485 people are now confirmed to have had the disease in Peoria County, a rise of 53 since Wednesday’s statistics were released. For Tazewell County, the increase was 11, to 447, while Woodford’s total positive tests rose by five to 128.

Those deemed "recovered" rose by less than a percentage point to 64.8% across the Tri-County Area.