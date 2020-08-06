The Rotary Club of Peoria-North spent some time Thursday after their monthly meeting at Barrack’s Cater Inn to assemble hygiene and self-care kits for donation to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. The club awarded its annual community support grant to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Members bought and donated about $10,000 worth of supplies and organized them into 475 bags for the center, which provides services, including shelter, to victims of domestic violence and sex abuse. Members filled the bags with a variety of items, from journals and coloring books to soap and deodorant.