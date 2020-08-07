MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Justin Brown, 22; Sarah Loewy, 22; both Eureka.
* Max Dierker, 33; Cheyenne Sapp, 29; both Manito.
* Corey Dullard, 24, Keller, Texas; Hayden Gregurich, 23, Haslet, Texas.
* Courtland Kramer, 40; Samantha Murray, 35; both Washington.
* Joseph McGrath, 36; Lindsey Moss, 38; both Mackinaw.
* Joseph Pershey, 28; Amanda Hill, 28; both Minooka.
Woodford County
* Christopher Cheatham, 29; Mariah Layman, 29; both Marquette Heights.
* Clayton Gale, 28; Alyssatey Suzuki, 27; both Washington.
* Joseph Grant, 25; Katherine Shelby, 27; both East Peoria.
* Nicholas Kephart, 25; Karlee Lairson, 26; both Metamora.
* Connor Leathers, 24; Paige Williams, 24; both Bloomington.
* Teddy Raines, 54; Donna Rudy, 49; both Germantown Hills.
* Brian Reeves, 43; Kendra Ward, 39; both Benson.
* Tanner Schofield, 26, East Peoria; Tavia Hall, 31, Metamora.
* Jonas Scott, 37; Gretchen Giesler, 28; both Metamora.
* Michael Stark, 34; Layna Boyd, 28; both Normal.
* Brycen Stein, 20, Morton; Vanessa Ehnle, 20, East Peoria.
* Corey Troxel, 24; Brooke Bainbridge, 24; both Chesterfield, Missouri.
* Michael Van DeVeer, 29, East Peoria; Camille Overcash, 32, Bloomington.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Allen, Megan and Collin.
* Anderson, Scott and Kelly.
* Beekman, Kaytlin and Luke.
* Burns, Kristin and Daniel.
* Chapai, Chelsea and Keenan.
* Duckett, Crystal and Josiah.
* Dutton, Andrew and Princess.
* Gaffney, Amy and Brian.
* Garlisch, Matthew and Hannah.
* Hargis, Stephen and Amanda.
* Kammeyer, Jessica and Adam.
* Keen, Darleen and David.
* Monckton, Susan and Michael.
* Orr, Nicole and Thomas.
* Payne, Chase and Adam.
* Pollard, Stacy and Ricky.
Woodford County
* Chronister, Johnny III and Brittney.
* Mulvaney, Glen and Courtney.
* Schraufnagl, Carly and Ralph III.
* Scott, Eric and Fusae.