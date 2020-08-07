PEORIA — A local TV reporter garnered national attention for just being herself.

Treasure Roberts, a fixture on WMBD-TV, Channel 31 news for the past two years, announced Monday on Twitter that she was wearing her hair in braids for the first time in almost two years.

She had been told not to even wear braids for a video clip when she was applying for jobs, but last week while on vacation she decided that it was time.

The response has been nothing but positive. Her initial post has been retweeted by tens of thousands of people. She’s had stories published by the national media and an industry trade association. Roberts said she’s thrilled.

"Honestly, I was shocked. I didn’t expect to go viral. I never knew one Twitter post would inspire thousands of people. I barely saw any negative comments. I received so much support, it’s crazy," said the 24-year-old Roberts.

Years ago I was told to take a clip out of my newsreel because I was wearing braids. The news director told me I wouldn’t get a job with braids. I left the clip in and landed a job in the industry. Now, I’m wearing them on-air for the first time. Braids are professional. pic.twitter.com/pqjhpEYI4z

— Treasure Roberts (@TRobertsTV) August 4, 2020

What she hopes is that this will inspire many young Black women to be themselves.

"I think this means more Black women will be confident enough to wear their natural hair or protective styles on air. I think thousands of people have been inspired to be unapologetically them," she said. "Moving forward, I will be my most authentic self. I can only hope that I will be valued for the person that I am and the unique skills and talents I bring to the table instead of how I wear my hair."

This isn’t the first time a Peoria television journalist has made waves for their appearance. Last fall, Maggie Vespa responded to criticism about her choice of pants, and the positive reaction afterward was similar to what Roberts experienced.

The former WEEK-TV reporter is now a reporter and anchor at KGW-TV in Portland, Ore., where she recently won an Emmy for her work.