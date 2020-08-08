DUNLAP – Gone is the menagerie of stuffed animals, the vast collection of first-reader books, the futon, the padded cushions on the plastic crate seats and about every last thing that personalized and softened Mrs. Genia Workheiser’s classroom in Dunlap Grade School.

Identified as too tough to keep sanitized, all the soft-surfaced stuff had to go.

"I know how to start a school year," said Workheiser, a first-grade teacher at Dunlap Grade School who has started 31 of them. "But this year, finding the best way to socially distance first-graders in this classroom and cleaning surfaces and everything else that goes along with the new protocols are taking me away from everything that I love about teaching. It has been very hard on everybody."

This month, tens of thousands of area students will return to school while the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt and alter the most common aspects of everyday American life. As of early August, no known Peoria-area school district had opted to begin this school year with the same all-remote learning model that ended the last school year.

Which means that practically all area teachers are right now preparing to be back in front of students in their classrooms for the first time since mid-March when all of the state’s schools were shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Their feelings about the new school year and the return to the classroom run on a gradient from confident that all the planning will work out fine, to fearful that it will not.

"My theme for the year," said Justin Hansen, a third-grade teacher at Wilder-Waite Elementary School in the Dunlap School District. "Be flexible."

Worry for students

Flexibility is paramount. With the opening of school less than two weeks away in many districts, all of the teachers interviewed for this story said day-to-day operational details were still being worked out. Class sizes are unknown. Teachers are working on socially-distant seating plans in classrooms, not lesson plans.

Nicole Clark teaches English at Peoria Heights Junior High School.

"Preparation for me has been very different," said Clark, who is in her 23rd year of teaching. "Normally I would be spending this time looking over class lists, test scores, past English/Language Arts grades, and behavior records to prepare lessons that would benefit my new students the best. This year, however, I have spent a good amount of time frozen with uncertainty."

The uncertainty follows two separate, but equally important paths: Concern about their students and maintaining the essential continuity of the learning process in abnormal circumstances; and concern for the continued good health of everybody.

"I am very scared about going back," said Clark, whose severe asthma places her in a high risk demographic.

She plans to wear medical scrub pants and shirts every day and change out of them before leaving school and showering immediately when she gets home.

"I can take care of myself," she said. "I worry about my students. Many of them will go home to a house without supervision or instruction on how to best make sure they are not putting themselves or others at higher risk. I feel like our administration and school board have gone above and beyond to make our school environment as safe as possible, but no place is immune with so many bodies. Realistically, I don’t see us being in school much more than a week or two, if at all, at the rate of infection that Illinois is seeing."

Time to get creative with lesson plans

Patrick Hogan teaches basic economics to freshmen and advanced economics to seniors in the International Baccalaureate Program at Richwoods High School in the Peoria Public Schools District. He had a group of students in the building this week for orientation, and got an idea of how best to arrange his room under the social-distancing guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois State Board of Education.

With Peoria on a half-in-school, half-remote learning schedule, only half of the students will be in the building on any given day. Hogan’s typical class of 28 or so students will likely be about 15 this semester.

"It looked better than I thought, like it might work out. I had rows set up with alternating seats like 1, 3, 5 and so on providing distance from each other, and then alternating seats like 2, 4 and 6 in the second row," he said.

Harder than social distancing will be reimagining some of the lessons his students like the most. Like the lesson of diminishing returns taught by the class making fluffernutter sandwiches.

"That is one of the most frustrating things," he said. "Finding ways to change our most popular lessons to meet the new distancing requirements."

The same frustrations are felt by Lauren Hanson, a 10th-year teacher in the Dunlap School District, whose most valuable teaching tool – her mouth – will be covered by a required face mask. Hanson teaches beginning French to eighth graders and more advanced classes at Dunlap High School.

"I’ve spent all summer looking for the perfect mask," she said. "A clear one that shows your lips moving and doesn’t fog up and doesn’t muffle your voice, all important to teaching French. It doesn’t exist."

Like Hogan, Hanson is having to rethink the way she teaches. Typically, her students sit together in pods, facing each other and interacting in the new language they are learning to speak. They perform skits and dialogues and other interactive exercises.

"The natural act is to turn and talk to a person face-to-face," she said. "Now we will be in rows facing in the same direction. No turning."

As the coursework gets more advanced, students drop out of the French elective, leaving behind the most dedicated speakers in much smaller classes. Hanson said her high school classes should not have an issue with social distancing.

Introduction to French offered to eighth graders is more popular, and more populated. With the Dunlap district returning to school full-time, 5-days a week, Hanson said social distancing in the crowded middle schools will be a challenge.

"To be honest, I don’t see how it will be possible with 28 kids in a classroom," she said.

Excitement to return tempered by concerns

Annette Williams, who has taught mostly third graders at Illini Bluffs Elementary School in Glasford for 28 years, has faith in policies, protocols and programs put in place by the district administration. She acknowledges the weirdness of the circumstances, but said it is up to teachers and staff to make it work out for the students.

"Illini Bluffs has been working all summer to create the best, safest environment," Williams said. "Now our teachers have to relay that message to our parents that it will continue to be as safe as possible."

Williams took out a reading area in her classroom and removed some bean bag chairs and a rug that could not be deep cleaned every day. Her plan was to make what adults would see as abnormal something that’s as normal as possible to an 8-year-old.

"Wearing masks, giving everyone a safe distance to pass in the hallways, all those lessons we’ve all learned we will all just adapt to," she said. "I’m excited to get back in the classroom."

Dunlap High School science teacher Sarah Lueschow sees the challenges ahead.

"Since my classroom is a science lab, I have tables instead of desks. I have two classes where social distancing will not be an issue, but I have four classes where I am going to have a problem. We have been told that students need to be three feet away from each other. At tables, this is not going to happen. I can spread students around to my lab counters, but it will still not be enough. I think I can say this for all the science teachers, we are probably going to have this issue."

Lueschow hopes to avoid the disruptive protocols that will follow the positive test of someone in the school.

"My health perspective, I have very little concern. I am pretty healthy, at home is my husband and a son who will be going back to college in a couple of weeks, and that is it," she said. "I will be frustrated if someone in my class ends up being COVID-positive and then having to stay home for two weeks, whether I am sick or not."

Workheiser worked all week preparing her Dunlap Grade School classroom, a tape measure replacing a lesson planner as her most valuable tool.

"I’m blessed with good health, so I am not super concerned for myself," Workheiser said. "But I do worry about the mental health of all the teachers. There are strong emotions right now and my fear is we start taking it out on each other. There is so much uncertainty right now. It’s going to be rough, but we have to be strong for the kids."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.