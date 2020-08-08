PEORIA -- Area middle schoolers on Saturday got a real world look at how the judicial system works, an experience that will last throughout the fall.

Chris McCall, a Peoria attorney, said his "Order in the Court" program each weekend at the Art Inc. building, 919 NE Jefferson Ave., combines actors with attorneys and judges to teach children about how courts really work.

"I want kids to have activities to keep them off the streets and another thing, I want to give kids access to real-life attorneys," said McCall. "I wanted to be an attorney because I saw ’LA Law’ on TV and saw Blair Underwood on TV. He was well-spoken and he wore fancy suits and I wanted to be like him."

But the attorney noted he didn't really meet a barrister in person until he was older.

So, he decided to do a mock court program, which is fairly common. But unlike some others, this will have a real prosecutor and defense attorneys and a retired judge, Michael Brandt. Actors will be witnesses and defendants, helping enhance the realism for students.

To add to the experience, the actors will be filming, in advance, scenes for surveillance footage or crime scene photos. They will record police interviews, all of which will be used during a trial where the students, in fifth through eighth grades, will learn that sometimes the evidence isn't what it seems.

The program is open to all students, and at noon each week at the Arts, Inc. building which is the old Greeley School. Attendance isn't required for each session but, McCall noted, those who miss a weekend could fall behind.

For more information, please call McCall Law Offices at 673-1200.