PEORIA — As schools reopen, how will Peoria Public Schools react to positive cases of COVID-19?

As with much of how America tries to proceed amid this novel pandemic, procedures are not so much black and white as they are loose parameters of possibilities. This summer, PPS approved its Return to School Plan, which is based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The plan relies on a flow chart called a "decision tree" in the event of a positive finding of COVID-19 involving a student, employee or anyone who has entered a district building. In such a situation, the school and district would rely on the assistance of the Peoria City/County Health Department.

"These (health department) officials will collaborate with district administrators to confirm the positive result, assess the risk and determine a course of action for the school and any related programs," said Thomas Bruch, spokesperson for the district.

The health department would perform contract tracing to assess the overall impact of a positive case. Right now, the department has adequate staff for contact tracing, though an outbreak could prompt added resources, said spokesperson Diana Scott.

Depending on a COVID-19 assessment, Bruch said, a classroom, grade level or school could undergo a "short-term closure" to allow cleaning and sanitizing. The duration of any closure would be situation-specific. However, the district’s plan cites a potential "building dismissal" of two to five days.

Meantime, parents would be notified of the positive case and any subsequent closures to a classroom, grade level or school. Notification would arrive by phone call and email, along with a letter sent home with students.

According to the plan, any shutdown would have reverberations outside classrooms: "During any school dismissal, all extracurricular group activities, school-based after-school programs, and large events (e.g., assemblies, spirit nights, field trips, and sporting events) will be canceled. ... Staff, students, and their families are discouraged from gathering or socializing anywhere. This includes group childcare arrangements, as well as gathering at places like a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall."

In the event of a closure, the district would be prepared to continue instruction via its hybrid learning system, involving a blend of in-person and online instruction, Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said in July.

"That’s why the hybrid (model) is designed that way. We can easily retreat (online) if we have to," she said.

During a closure, school-supplied meals would be offered as "grab-and-go" bagged lunches from a location to be determined, according to the plan.

Inside a coronavirus-compromised building, affected areas would be closed off immediately. Cleaning would begin as soon as practical while maintaining the safety of custodial staff. The district would "wait as long as practical" — ideally, up to 24 hours — "before beginning cleaning and disinfection to minimize potential for exposure to respiratory droplets," the plan states.

After cleaning and disinfecting, yet while students are still at home, healthy employees could be allowed to return to work. That way, teachers could continue to deliver lessons remotely while other staff members could offer support services.

As for allowing students back into a school, the district would make such a decision with the help of the health department.