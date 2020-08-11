PEORIA -- A lunchtime carbon dioxide leak Tuesday forced a West Bluff fast-food restaurant to be evacuated.

Peoria Fire Department personnel detected the leak in equipment at McDonald’s, 627 N. Western Ave. Firefighters were called there about 12:30 p.m. after the restaurant’s carbon dioxide alarm sounded.

A manager wasn’t able to determine the reason for the alarm, according to the fire department. It used various detectors to confirm the leak.

The faulty equipment was in an isolated part of the building. That allowed the restaurant to remain open while the equipment was being repaired.

No injuries were reported.