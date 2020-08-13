When pet care specialist Shaunna Kirk first wore a mask featuring the phrase "I Can’t Breathe" on Aug. 3, her manager at Springfield’s PetSmart signaled his approval.

It seemed like an appropriate response. After all, the Phoenix-based pet store chain, which employs more than 55,000 people across 1,600 stores around the United States, had joined a vocal chorus of American corporations just months ago proclaiming that "Black Lives Matter."

"At PetSmart, we believe pets make us better people, but we know that conscious actions lead to real progress," wrote PetSmart CEO J.K. Symancyk in an open letter. "That is why we must all commit – starting with me – to standing with our Black associates and communities, to taking meaningful action, to being held accountable, and saying what we must until it is no longer necessary: Black Lives Matter."

Yet by that afternoon, Kirk hardly felt like her employer was standing with her.

The manager who approved of her mask that morning now said she could not wear it as it was against company policy. Kirk said she questioned the notion and, with no resolution in sight, took the rest of the day off work.

On Aug. 5 — her next day at work — Kirk wore the mask again. She was stopped immediately by a store manager and told to change. She refused.

She was subsequently sent home with paid time off the rest of the week as she awaited a resolution. On Monday, Kirk’s manager called her and asked if she planned to wear the mask to work. She replied "I don’t know."

Later that day, Kirk said she was fired from the job she held for more than three years due to "insubordination."

"I put in that much time and you would think that they would value me as a valued employee because my performance was never an issue," Kirk said. "I just felt completely unvalued and no human being should ever feel that unvalued."

Apparently at issue was the message of the mask.

In a statement, PetSmart said that it was reviewing the situation and that it would seek to remedy the situation.

"We recently became aware that local leadership told Ms. Kirk that she was terminated after she decided to wear a face mask that contained a message protesting police brutality," the company wrote. "We are reviewing the situation and have since informed Ms. Kirk that she has not been terminated. We are prepared to take all actions necessary to address the situation in alignment with our values as a company."

"I Can’t Breathe" is a slogan associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. The phrase is derived from the final words of Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man who was killed in 2014 after being put into a chokehold by a New York City police officer.

The phrase has become a rallying cry against police brutality and institutional racism. It has been featured prominently in the past few months at protests around the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Beyond protests, Floyd’s killing sparked some companies to state unequivocally that "Black Lives Matter" and advocate for solutions to racial inequity.

Some brands, such as the NBA, have gone even further, allowing players to display social justice messages on their jerseys.

In a message on its website, PetSmart said it is time to "come together in support of basic human and civil rights and to love one another unconditionally."

The company pointed to actions it has taken, such as starting a $1 million scholarship fund for associates of color, issuing grants from the company’s charity arm to support pet and pet parents in underrepresented communities and enhancing recruiting to improve Black representation within the company.

But, that does not include wearing masks displaying social justice messages.

"It’s not allowed. The associates can wear the ones we provided or the ones we sell and that’s it per our dress code policy," wrote Jennifer Offner, a human resources employee for PetSmart, in an email to Kirk’s manager, Jeff Dent, on August 3. "If we allow this statement/message we have to allow ANY (sic) other message to be on a mask or shirt (including union messages)."

Kirk shared screenshots of the email with The State Journal-Register.

Dent and and Cole Snyder, the regional manager for PetSmart’s central Illinois and Kentucky stores, did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

According to an employee face covering guide provided by PetSmart, face coverings may not include "discriminatory, violent, vulgar, or harassing content" or "inappropriate logos and/or symbols."

There is no mention of political speech or statements of social justice.

Though Kirk said it may have been easier to simply take her mask off, she kept coming back to her six-month-old son and the example she is seeking to set for him.

"What would I want for him … You know, I would want him to ask questions and be actively trying to find the solution rather than actively trying to just create hostility," Kirk said.

But, PetSmart "denied that right" to her, she said.

Kirk has since filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights, alleging that PetSmart failed to make a reasonable accommodation, created a hostile working environment and retaliated and discriminated against her.

Kirk had this message for her managers at PetSmart: "I want to be the first and the last" that this happens to.

"I want my life to stand for something," Kirk said. "So I would not dare want another African American to feel the same way I felt or to have to even go through that because that's not fair."