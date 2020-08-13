PEORIA -- For the third day in a row, central Illinois has lost a resident to COVID-19.

A white man in his 80s became the ninth Tazewell County resident to die of the virus. Yesterday, the Peoria City/County Health Department announced the death of a woman in her 40s, the youngest area resident to die of the virus so far, and on Tuesday a Peoria County women in her 90s died.

The total number of deaths in the Tri-County now stands at 46.

The Tri-County area saw 77 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, for a total of 2,540 cases since the pandemic began

The Peoria City/County Health Department reported 38 more cases for a to-date total of 1,753 cases. Of those 555 are at home in isolation, 39 are hospitalized, 1,125 have recovered, and 34 have died. Peoria County is reporting a 3.86% positivity rate.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 for a to-date total of 612 cases. Of those cases 276 are at home in isolation, three are hospitalized, 324 have recovered, and nine have died. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tazewell County had a 3.6 percent positivity rate for the week of July 26 through Aug. 1, and is currently in the orange for deteriorating metrics -- a rising rate of new cases and residents showing up at area hospitals with COVID-like symptoms.

The Woodford County Health Department reported three new cases, for a to-date total of 175 cases. Of those cases 54 are at home in isolation, one is hospitalized, 117 have recovered, and three have died. Woodford County is reporting a 2.8% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations decreased with 34 in non-intensive care unit beds vs. 40 yesterday. There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, up one from 14 yesterday.