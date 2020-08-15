Former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, a figure who literally and figuratively towered over state government and politics for more than a decade, died Friday evening from an apparent heart attack. He was 84.

Thompson, a moderate Republican from Chicago, was the state’s longest-serving governor, holding the office from 1977 to 1991. He was affectionately known as "Big Jim," both referencing his six-foot-six frame and his larger-than-life personality.

"He was someone who was a U.S. Attorney, had never run for public office and yet was this commanding physical presence just in terms of his just his size and his presence," said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield. "And then (he) turned out to have a real feel for politics and operated very easily between the folksy down home and being part of Springfield."

Longtime observers of Illinois government and politics credit Thompson with presiding over the modernization of state government and spearheading what was at the time the largest capital construction program in the state’s history. He was also known to be an effective administrator with an ability to eye and attract talented people to work in state government.

Before running for political office, Thompson made his name as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. In that office, he secured several high-profile convictions for public corruption, including that of former Gov. Otto Kerner and Chicago Ald. Tom Keane, who was Mayor Richard J. Daley’s floor leader. He also took part in the investigation of Republican Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, who eventually pleaded no contest to tax evasion.

Thompson used this record as a springboard to run for political office. Though Thompson was a newcomer, he quickly displayed a natural skill for retail politics.

With a divided Democratic Party — Illinois Secretary of State Michael Howlett, backed by the Chicago Democratic machine, knocked off incumbent Gov. Dan Walker in the Democratic primary — Thompson was elected with 65% of the vote in 1977. He would go on to be reelected three more times.

Former Gov. Jim Edgar, who succeeded Thompson in 1991, said his predecessor was "the best retail politician I've ever met" and that "he turned out to be a very effective administrator."

"His instincts were as good as anyone I've ever dealt with in politics or in life," Edgar said. "He had the ability to listen to everything but then to sort it out and to come up with what was the best policy."

Edgar, who was elected to the Illinois House the same year as Thompson was elected governor, credited Thompson with springboarding his career and eventually allowing him to run for governor. But it didn’t start out that way.

"I was a legislator and I was mad at him," Edgar recalls. "We were fighting over something and I thought he kind of pulled the rug out from under us. And he called me and I thought 'I don't want to talk to him. This is the last guy I want to talk to.'"

At the insistence of his wife, Edgar returned the call. Thompson wanted Edgar to become his legislative liaison. Knowing the freshman lawmaker’s future political ambitions, Thompson promised he would eventually find a place on the statewide ticket for Edgar.

After some negotiation, Edgar accepted the offer. A couple years later, Thompson tapped Edgar to be Illinois Secretary of State after incumbent Alan Dixon was elected to the U.S. Senate.

"He kept his word on that and that also gave me the opportunity to be governor," Edgar said. "I was just kind of an obscure freshman legislator. I worked in the legislature before and knew people, but the fact that he kind of took a chance on me, that that was a huge thing."

Taking a chance on people he considered talented — even if the person’s resume wasn’t as long — would become a theme throughout Thompson’s tenure. Many credit him for finding effective department heads who would often shape state government and politics for decades to come.

Among them was Greg Baise, who served Thompson as a traveling aide, scheduler and personnel director, where he oversaw the governor’s patronage-related hires. Thompson later appointed him director of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"He was a skilled person in handling the levers of power on the governmental side," Baise said. "His political instincts were second to none. And he had an ability to recognize talent … and he brought good people to government."

Baise, who managed President Ronald Reagan’s Illinois presidential campaign in 1984 and Thompson’s final reelection campaign in 1986, said that Thompson had a unique understanding of how to win as a Republican in Illinois.

"He understood that he couldn't get elected with just Republican votes in this state, that he had to appeal obviously to the independents, but he also had to go out there and get the labor votes," Baise said. "Remember, this is a guy who gets the AFL-CIO to go neutral in 1986, in his last election."

Thompson’s ability to break bread with Democrats as well as his fellow Republicans was also fondly recalled. A Chicago native, Thompson knew how to work within the rough-and-tumble politics of the nation’s third largest city. But, he also knew his way around the state and county fair circuit in central and southern Illinois.

"There's sort of an irony that he passes away the week of what would have been the State Fair, an event that he truly loved and enjoyed in that regard," Baise said.

In 1988, Thompson teamed up with House Speaker Michael Madigan to secure votes for a plan to publicly fund a new stadium for the Chicago White Sox, whose ownership was threatening to move the team to Tampa, Florida if a deal wasn’t struck.

On June 30, with minutes to spare before midnight, when votes needed for passage would increase from 60 to 71, Thompson worked the House floor, twisting Republican arms to switch votes from ‘nay’ to ‘aye.’

Those opposed to the plan were singing 'Na, Na, Na, Hey, Hey Goodbye' to the Sox. But Thompson had the last laugh.

The legislation passed 60-55, with the official time marked 11:59 p.m. Though the actual time was 12:03 a.m. As a result, new Comiskey Park, now known as Guaranteed Rate Field, was constructed and the White Sox remained in Chicago.

Thompson also had a legacy as a builder, spearheading the effort to pass and implement Build Illinois, which was the largest capital construction program in the state’s history at the time.

Among the buildings constructed during his tenure was the James R. Thompson Center, which opened in downtown Chicago in 1985. The building, designed by architect Helmut Jahn, was renamed in Thompson’s honor in 1993.

It was considered an important statement of architecture by some and an eyesore by others. Thompson defended the building to his death. The state has been attempting to sell the structure in recent years.

Like the modern design of the building that bears his name, Thompson’s legacy includes modernizing state government.

"Thompson clearly gets credit for — in that long period of time that he was governor — professionalizing state government, for bringing in directors that had expertise," Redfield said. "And the state government expanded in terms of its functions and its size."

"State government looked much different after Thompson than before," he added.

Thompson also had a hand in the expansion of Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center and the construction of what is now the United Center, home to the NBA’s Bulls and the NHL’s Blackhawks.

He also played a role in the restoration of Navy Pier, which now consistently ranks among the state’s top sites for tourism.

Those from all over the Illinois political world have chimed in on Thompson’s passing and the legacy he leaves behind.

In a statement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that Thompson will be remembered "as one of the titans in the history of state government."

"As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency," Pritzker said. "He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud."

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said that Thompson "treated others with legendary kindness, and created lasting positive change for Illinois over his 14 years as Governor."

"He helped send a corrupt governor to jail as a prosecutor, rebuilt the state’s infrastructure, saved the White Sox, and presided over a healthy and prosperous Illinois," Schneider said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family at this time."

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his wife, Shirley, said they considered Thompson "a cherished friend" and that he "should be credited with the modernization of Illinois government."

"He was a hard-nosed political figure and a compassionate leader," they said in a statement. "We were honored to serve with him."

"Governor Thompson was a friend, mentor and an exemplary statesman who loved Illinois," said Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs. "He was a hands-on Governor who loved the process of getting things done in Springfield, and his accomplishments still stand strong today. Our state was fortunate to have such a dedicated leader."

Thompson is survived by his wife, Jayne, and daughter, Samantha.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Contact Brenden Moore: 788-1526, brenden.moore@sj-r.com, twitter.com/brendenmoore13.

A Thompson timeline:

* 1936: Born May 8 in Chicago.

* 1959-64: Prosecutor, Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

*1964-69: Associate professor, Northwestern University Law School.

* 1969-70: Department chief, Illinois attorney general’s office.

* 1970-71: First assistant U.S. attorney.

* 1971-75: U.S. attorney for Northern Illinois.

* 1976: Married June 19 to Jayne Ann Carr.

* 1976: Elected 39th governor of Illinois by defeating Democrat Michael J. Howlett.

* 1978: Re-elected governor by defeating Democrat Michael Bakalis.

*1982: Re-elected to third term by narrowly defeating Democrat Adlai Stevenson III.

* 1985: Becomes the longest-serving governor in state history on Feb. 4.

* 1986: Re-elected to fourth term by defeating Stevenson.