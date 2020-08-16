LACON — After Judge Michael McCuskey retired from the federal court bench in 2014, he promptly signed on for another tour of duty as the resident circuit judge in his native Marshall County, where his legal and judicial career began nearly 45 years ago.

Now, after six more years on the bench here and in other venues in the Peoria-based 10th Judicial District, he’s announced that he’ll be retiring again as of Oct. 20. And this time, he says, it’s going to stick.

"Age 72 and 32 years (as a judge) — I think I’ve served long enough as an active judge, and it’s time for somebody younger. Most judges don’t stay more than 20 years, and I’ve stayed well past that. I’ve also lived longer than my parents and longer than the McCuskey grandparents," the judge reflected during a recent interview. "At some point, you have to decide if you’re going to die with a robe on or go out and do something else."

Here’s a brief timeline of what the Sparland native and current Lacon resident has been doing since graduating from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1975:

1976: Became the part-time Marshall County public defender while also entering private practice with a firm that has produced a number of judges.

1988: Elected resident circuit judge of Marshall County, though he actually sat in Peoria courtrooms for the two years in that position.

1990: Elected to the Illinois 3rd District Appellate Court at 42, then the youngest member of that panel.

1998: Appointed by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. District Court of the Central District of Illinois, where he served as chief judge from 2005-2013 while presiding in Champaign.

2014: Retired from the U.S. District Court in April and then appointed Marshall County resident judge in July to replace then-retiring Kevin Galley.

He also chaired the Illinois State University board of trustees from 2007-14.

McCuskey almost certainly has occupied benches in more different courtrooms than most other judges. Besides his varied long-term positions, he also sat in Cook County Circuit Court for one period; did short stints on federal appellate panels in Chicago and California; and handled a federal criminal case in Indianapolis after local judges recused themselves.

"That’s why my career has been so interesting," McCuskey observed.

Among high-profile cases, McCuskey was quick to mention one that arose in Decatur in 1999 and brought civil rights activist Jesse Jackson and national media into his courtroom. It involved allegations of racial targeting in the expulsion of some Black high school students after a reportedly gang-related violent fight at a football game.

"Jesse came to Decatur outraged, (alleging) that their constitutional rights were violated," McCuskey recalled. "I ruled the school board acted reasonably (which was substantially upheld on appeal). Jesse went on national TV and ripped me."

Of all his judicial roles, his favorite remains the Illinois Appellate Court in Ottawa, McCuskey said. It combined the historic and elegant setting of a courthouse built during the Lincoln-Douglas debates with the intellectually stimulating process of reading briefs and weighing arguments presented by "good lawyering," he pointed out..

"I always thought the Illinois Appellate Court was the best job I ever had," McCuskey said. "But if I had stayed on the appellate court, I probably would have retired a long time ago, so I wouldn’t have had the extra time to be in federal court and be assigned to all the other places."

His replacement in Marshall County will be selected by the Illinois Supreme Court through an application process. The person chosen will serve through November 2022, which is the end of McCuskey’s regular term, after which the job will be up for election.

McCuskey, who seldom hesitates to express opinions, shied away from speculating on who might be appointed. A lot of unknown variables could come into play, he indicated.

"Perfect example: I’m sure nobody saw me coming back when Galley retired," he said.

But he did call attention to what he sees as common misconceptions. One is that the person would have to be a Democrat like him — which is true for state offices, but not circuit judges, McCuskey said. And the other is that the person would have to be a county resident now, whereas that requirement does not kick in until they take office.

"They can move here. All they have to do is be a resident when they get sworn in," McCuskey said.

And what will the future then hold, he was asked, for a newly retired judge who famously remarked after ditching his earlier retirement that he didn’t like doing yard work and there was nothing else that he particularly wanted to do?

He and his wife, Brenda, plan to stay in Lacon, and one thing he hopes to do is indulge the love of sports that has been often stymied by the coronavirus this year — NCAA tournament tickets last spring, for instance, and White Sox season tickets for himself and son Ryan, 26, who lives in Chicago and works in finance.

"I’ll do the things I like to do. I’ll get to go to a lot more sporting events because it won’t interfere with my judicial duties," McCuskey said. "Maybe I’ll even start mowing the lawn."

