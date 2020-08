OTTAWA -- Another four people in LaSalle County have died of the disease coronavirus causes, according to authorities.

A man and two women in their 90s and a woman in her 70s increased the COVID-19 death toll to 34, the LaSalle County Health Department announced Monday.

The health department also revealed six more positive tests, for a total of 962 since the pandemic began five months ago. Another 10 recoveries were announced, for a total of 463.