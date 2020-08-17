Lunchtime looks a lot different in area schools.

But at least there is a lunchtime after schools were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the changes?

For those students buying a lunch at area districts, there are fewer food choices. Grab-and-go, take-home meals and disposable plates are the new normal. There are no salad bars or a la carte options.

Serving and paying for a meal is done without contact. Markings on the floor and tables keep students socially distanced when they're in the lunch line and sitting down to eat in the cafeteria.

The cafeteria isn't the only place to eat. Other spaces have been made available inside and outside the school building.

Lunch schedules are different. There are additional and shorter lunch periods than usual to reduce the number of students eating lunch at the same time.

Tables are disinfected after each lunch period.

For those students doing online learning, accommodations have been made for meal pickups.

An important chance to socialize

"Lunch is a social time for students, a time to catch up with your friends. And, in this school year, a time to take a break from wearing a mask," said Jeff Hill, superintendent of Morton Public Schools, which began its five-days-a-week school schedule Tuesday.

While older students in the K-12 district must wear their mask on their way to and from lunch, Hill said, elementary school students are not required to wear a mask on the round trip. They can leave their masks in their classroom, giving them a longer break from the mask mandate.

Walking in the halls briefly without a mask won’t cause a safety issue, Hill said, because public health experts define "close contact" as 15 minutes or more of exposure to others who are closer than six feet. The students will be seated at lunch with social-distancing precautions.

Michele Jacobs, superintendent of the K-8 Deer Creek-Mackinaw School District, said lunchtime is a crucial contributor to a student's social and emotional well-being.

"Students want to see their friends, especially now after not seeing many of their friends, and their teachers and classmates in-person for several months," she said.

Pekin Public Schools Superintendent Bill Link said a social time like lunch helps students in his K-8 district maintain a healthy balance between time spent in the classroom and interacting with their friends and peers.

Washington Community High School students opting for in-person learning will attend class in either the morning or afternoon five days a week after they return to school starting Thursday. The rest of their school day will be online learning.

Students can take home meals when they leave school for the day. Breakfast and lunch are offered.

"A small group of life-skills students will stay at school to eat, and meals can be picked up at school for students doing online learning full-time," said assistant superintendent Joe Sander.

Latest enrollment figures show 126 of 1,433 Washington high school students opted for full-time online learning.

What’s to eat?

Laura McCue-Newport, the high school's food service director, said she'll be providing students' favorite meals so they have something to look forward to when they take the food home.

Among the students' favorites, she said, are tangerine chicken, smoked turkey with provolone cheese on a pretzel bun, meatball sub and Buffalo chicken sub.

In the Morton School District, students "love any item that has the word chicken in it. We'll be providing most of their favorites," said Kristina Klein, operations supervisor for Arbor Management, which has a food service contract with the district.

"Grade-school level students love breakfast for lunch, so we'll have that on the menu," Klein said. "We'll continually look for menu items that students like and make changes as needed to provide food that they enjoy."

Salads, and hot and cold sandwiches like hamburgers, crispy-chicken sandwiches and BBQ rib sandwiches, will continue to be offered, Klein said.

"If we have to get creative to package something in a grab-and-go style, we'll make it happen," she said.

Different schedules, mostly in-person learning

Morton High School students can eat lunch in the cafeteria, the lobby of the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center, or the north courtyard. Juniors and seniors are allowed to leave the campus for lunch, which cuts down the lunchtime crowd.

There are about 3,150 students in the district. Slightly less than 200 families opted for online learning. Morton High School's enrollment is about 960. About 50 families opted for online learning.

There are about 3,700 students in 11 schools in Pekin Public Schools.

After school resumes Thursday, students attending in-person learning will be in class Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday each week, with the groups alternating in-person learning on Friday.

As students leave school for the day, they'll be given free meals for the days they'll be doing online learning. Free meals for the 705 students doing all-online learning must be picked up at distribution sites.

After schools were closed in March, the district provided free meals for students throughout the spring and summer at distribution sites throughout the district. Through Aug. 7, there were 239,055 meals picked up.

Dee-Mack students will return to school on a five-days-a-week schedule starting Aug. 26.

A small percentage of the three-school district's approximately 1,040 students opted for online learning.

The highest percentage of opt-outs was in the grades 4-6 group, with 16%. The K-3 opt-out was 11%, the high school opt-out was 9% and the junior high school opt-out was 8%.

