LACON — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions would seemingly make it impossible to conduct a safe and proper jury trial in the Marshall County Courthouse of murder defendant Gary Berchtold on the tentatively scheduled date of Sept. 21, the county prosecutor argued in recently filed court documents.

"Given the limited access to the Marshall County Courthouse, the number of jurors required to obtain 14 people willing and able to hear a high profile case, and the constant reminder to those jurors that their health may be placed at a higher risk due to their participation in a trial in what will become a 'crowded' courtroom," the trial should be delayed until a future date, State’s Attorney Paul Bauer maintained in a motion to continue filed Friday.

The pandemic was cited by Bauer as one of two reasons to delay Berchtold's trial on charges of shooting Tiffini Marie Murphy to death nearly two years ago, burning her body and dumping the remains. The other was the fact that results of DNA testing intended to establish Murphy's identity have not yet been received.

The two motions had been scheduled to be heard at a pretrial hearing on Monday. But the hearing was postponed until Wednesday because of the time needed for an unrelated civil case being heard by the same judge in the county's sole courtroom.

Public defender Patrick Murphy said he expects to contest the motions.

An order from the chief judge of the 10th Judicial District set guidelines for trials in Peoria County but left procedures elsewhere to be determined by the presiding judge, in this case Bruce Fehrenbacher. The Marshall County Courthouse's capacity is much less than Peoria's, and its floor plan "is not conducive to abiding by the spatial restrictions created by COVID-19," the motion adds.

Further complicating the public health challenges, the document states, citizens "are entitled to and deserve access to the trial in the interest of preserving faith in our justice system and the defendant's right to a fair trial," and the proper jurisdiction "is the county in which (the alleged crimes) occurred."

Berchtold, 40, allegedly committed the crimes on or about Aug. 31, 2018, though he was not arrested and charged until about a year later. He could face life in prison without parole and is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

