CHILLICOTHE — A ski boat ran aground late Sunday night on the Illinois River near Chillicothe, and three people were rescued.

The Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District received word about 10:45 p.m. regarding a boat taking on water on the east side of the river some three miles north of the city.

The ski boat had launched from Henry, according to Marvin Roderick, the Chillicothe fire chief. He said he had no idea what the boat occupants — two men and a woman, all in their mid-30s — were doing on the river at that hour.

"It was kind of a challenge, because it was super dark and they didn’t know exactly where they were," Roderick said about the rescue effort. "There are some backwaters and some hard-to-get places."

Cellphone signals were used to help determine the ski boat’s location, according to Roderick. The Chillicothe department launched three rescue boats, including a hovercraft.

"It’s really shallow everywhere right now," Roderick said about the river. "If you get out of the channel, it gets super shallow. We took the hovercraft in because it doesn’t need much water at all."

It took about an hour to find the ski boat and rescue its occupants. They were transported to the Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area south of Lacon.

No injuries were reported.