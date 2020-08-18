Mason County has recorded its first death related to the disease coronavirus causes.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County registered its fifth COVID-19-related death in two days and 35th overall.

The Mason County death occurred Tuesday, according to the health department based in Havana. It did not reveal additional details, citing family privacy.

"Please understand that additional information would serve no purpose in protecting the public’s health," a department Facebook post stated.

Since the pandemic began in March, Mason County has reported 64 positive COVID-19 tests. Of those, 55 have recovered. As of Tuesday, one patient was hospitalized.

The LaSalle County victim was a woman in her 80s. The county also reported 33 new positive tests, for a pandemic total of 995. There were 32 additional recoveries announced, for a total of 495.