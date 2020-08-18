PEORIA — The cause of a fire Monday night that damaged a North Peoria apartment building was being investigated, according to authorities.

Shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters were called to 1614 W. Candletree Drive, where they found light smoke seeping from an apartment on the second story of a three-floor building.

A member of the building’s maintenance staff said he used an extinguisher to douse flames on the exterior wall of the apartment balcony, according to the Peoria Fire Department. The apartment was vacant.

Firefighters pulled the siding and and balcony framing, to check if flames extended into hidden areas. In the process, one firefighter sustained a right-foot injury, caused by an ax being used to chop away the siding.

The firefighter refused medical treatment.

Damage to the building was estimated at $5,000.