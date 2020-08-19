GALESBURG — Joan Neumiller was born Aug. 29, 1930, in New York City, the daughter of a pastor. She went on to be a person driven by a love for education, nature, women’s rights, and uplifting the underprivileged.

Neumiller may also have been the second fatal victim of COVID-19 in Knox County.

Her daughter Cathie, of Peoria, still remembers when her mother was a Girl Scout leader, going to homes to convince families to let their children go on camp outs so they could experience nature.

She was "a staunch advocate for liberal arts education," especially for women, and a teacher of American history.

She came to Galesburg in 1959 with her husband Dr. Harry J. Neumiller Jr., and he taught chemistry at Knox College. In Galesburg, she would go on to make her mark.

She was never someone who would stand aside and say what should be done. She would simply do it.

She was a member of the community for over 50 years in many clubs and organizations, helping found Blackthorn Hill Nature Preserve, adjunct teaching at Carl Sandburg College, and teaching at Hill Correctional Center, where some inmates respectfully called her "Mom."

Testing positive for the virus twice, she had a difficult battle with the virus and died at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Knox County Nursing Home, two weeks before her 90th birthday.

While the death certificate on her case is still pending, family says there is a "99% chance" it was caused by COVID-19. Officials at the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed an outbreak of 13 cases at the Knox County Nursing Home last Friday, and the death of a woman in her 80s of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This case was also confirmed by the Knox County Health Department.

For Neumiller’s family, it has been a difficult time, and one underlining the dangers caused by the virus, especially to the vulnerable. Two of Neumiller’s daughters who spoke to The Register-Mail say the Knox County Nursing Home did a good job taking care during the pandemic, and communicating when an outbreak did eventually occur there.

Testing had been ongoing at the nursing home, her family said, with all residents having been tested in late July. While those tests came back negative for Neumiller, a second, later, test took longer.

On Aug 2, she had a slight elevated fever, prompting a second COVID-19 test just as her first test’s result was coming in. It was negative. While waiting for the results, Neumiller began losing her appetite.

Her family was contacted, and Neumiller was given diagnostic tests showing an infection after she started developing a slight cough. By Sunday, Aug. 9, a nurse supervisor suggested more testing for Neumiller than could be done at a nursing home level. From there, Neumiller’s health declined quickly.

When at the hospital, Neumiller received a rapid COVID-19 test, testing positive for the virus. The test she had taken at the nursing home was still pending, and would come back early into the week with a positive test as well.

Doctors managed to stabilize Neumiller, but some permanent damage had already occurred. Unable to visit in person, family checked in via Facetime video calls.

Once Neumiller’s state had been stabilized enough to do so, she was released with family’s permission to hospice care at the nursing home on Friday.

Her nursing home room was, as far as family was concerned, her real home. It was decked out with furniture and decorations. The only thing left to do was to make sure Neumiller was comfortable.

At about 8 a.m. the following morning, she passed away.

According to two of Neumiller’s daughters, while testing was available for their mother, the delayed turnaround on tests limited the ability of the nursing home to adequately track and contact trace cases. During the week where Neumiller’s health deteriorated steadily, her test results were still pending.

When tests cannot be turned around quickly, daughter Cathie Neumiller said it is hard to stop an outbreak.

"Nursing home people are on the front lines trying their best, and they’re doing the best job they can do," she said. "They’re in it because they love it. That’s what I noticed at the Knox County Nursing Home. They tried so hard to keep it out, and it finally got in, and it’s inevitable."

Cathie had been helping take care of her mother for years, moving back from Canada to western Illinois after a bad fall left her mother needing more assistance. After spending some time at Seminary Manor Bounceback and Hawthorne Assisted Living, her needs were still too high to live on her own, and her daughter was spending her evenings and weekends taking care of her. Her mother’s dementia was also worsening. Thankfully for the family, the county nursing home took her in.

"There was a level of care seen even above the private nursing homes," Cathie said, adding that dementia patients are some of the hardest to keep safe from COVID-19 because of their inability to understand the pandemic.

Cathie managed to visit her mother July 4, outside in a mask. That was the last time she was allowed to see her. Once her mother started to feel sick, everything happened all too fast. She was rushing to be with her mother in hospice Saturday when she received a call from her sister saying their mother had already passed.

Again, Cathie is less upset by the nursing home’s work than by the facts of testing in the United States. Public health experts have said that test results must be returned within 24 to 48 hours in order to be useful. If they take longer, an outbreak can take place unseen.

"People come in and they don’t realize they have (the virus) because testing takes two weeks," Cathie said. "By the time it’s confirmed, it’s already spread."