The University of Illinois has won federal approval of a saliva test it developed to detect the coronavirus, something Gov. JB Pritzker said has "potentially game-changing implications" for controlling the spread of the virus.

However, don’t look for the tests to be widely available soon. Pritzker said there is still work to be done. He said it could still be a couple of months before there is broader access to the test.

The university developed the test at its Urbana campus and has been testing it on faculty and staff there. The Food and Drug Administration gave the university emergency approval of the test Tuesday.

"This news puts the University of Illinois and the entire state of Illinois on the cutting edge of testing innovation," Pritzker said. "The state of Illinois looks forward to being your biggest customer."

Pritzker said the test developed at the U of I is "less expensive, faster and requires significantly less raw materials than traditional testing."

U of I officials said the saliva test costs about $10 per test, significantly less than the nasal testing that is more common. Although there are other nasal tests available, Pritzker said the Illinois test is less expensive and potentially more effective than others.

There still needs to be additional testing and there has to be increased production work to make the test widely available.

"Particularly for our high-risk communities and settings, this type of scalable product would help us mass deploy testing and better track and contain the spread of COVID-19," Pritzker said.

Initially, efforts are underway to make the test available to more universities in the state as students return to campus. He said officials will explore rolling the test out to K-12 schools and to long-term care facilities.

Professor Martin Burke, who coordinated the team that developed the test, said speed is the key in controlling the spread of the virus.

"The current state of the art (with a nasal swab) was not going to be sufficient," he said. "The standard process is too slow, it’s too expensive and it has too many supply chain bottlenecks."

The virus is spread through saliva, he said, and the new test allows testing of the very thing that spreads the disease.

"Speed is the key – fast and frequent," Burke said. "The faster we can find individuals who are positive and get them isolated, the better. If we can do a fast test, then we can do it frequently."

The announcement comes at a time when most of the state continues to move in the wrong direction when it comes to new cases of COVID-19. Pritzker said only three of the state’s 11 regions have positivity rates that are decreasing. The positivity rate is a measure of how quickly the virus is spreading.

The Metro East region became the first in the state to face renewed restrictions because its positivity rate exceeded 8% for three consecutive days. The restrictions went into effect Tuesday. The positivity rate in the region climbed to 9.5% Wednesday.

However, other regions of the state, including those covering Sangamon County and Peoria County, are moving toward danger zones with both increases in positivity rates and hospitalizations.

"Across the state, our 11 Restore Illinois regions are trending in different directions, the majority of which are the wrong direction," Pritzker said.

The governor said it is up to local officials to look at trends in their areas and "where necessary should step up and impose greater mitigations on a targeted basis to bring down the number of infections."

"Otherwise, it may only be a matter of time before the state will be forced to step in on a regional basis and impose resurgence mitigations like closing bars, indoor dining, limiting all indoor gatherings and more," he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday there were 2,295 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 25 more deaths. That brings the total to 211,889 cases resulting in 7,806 deaths. The statewide positivity rate has now climbed to 4.4%. At one time the rate was just 2.6%.

"I’m concerned that we’ve grown numb to these numbers," said Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We need to remember that they’re not just numbers. These are people."

Ezike said Illinois remains in better shape than most states "but that is today. We are going in the wrong direction."

