Earlier this week, Nick in the Morning recounted a not-all-that-sordid tale about former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, who died last weekend.

Big Jim’s passing conjured memories about an alleged incident that took place at Western Illinois University in Macomb during his 1982 re-election campaign.

Reports suggested the gregarious Thompson sipped from a schnapps-filled, student-provided toilet plunger while he was watching a WIU football game. In an interview decades later, Thompson denied it.

Thirty-eight years after the alleged fact, perhaps the tiebreaker is whether to trust the word of the WIU student/bearded transvestite who said he handed Thompson the plunger and pecked him on the cheek.

"Candie," otherwise known as Dave Buhmann, still has one potentially incriminating piece of evidence.

The alleged plunger in question appears to have a place of honor in Buhmann’s home in New Orleans, where he’s been residing most of the past two decades.

"I taped ribbon around it and made it look pretty," the 67-year-old Buhmann said.

"Pretty" might not be the word to best describe Buhmann’s alter ego during his WIU days.

Buhmann was a member of the Peach Blossoms, a particularly rowdy group of WIU students who were military veterans. Buhmann served in the U.S. Navy before he moved to Macomb from his Chicago-area home.

A Peach Blossoms hallmark was for members to attend WIU football games while dressed in drag and toting various forms of booze.

"We were all imitating the cheerleaders," Buhmann said by telephone from the Big Easy. "The costume I wore then wouldn’t even blink an eye down here."

On the day of the Leathernecks’ homecoming game in ’82, the Peach Blossoms knew Thompson would be in attendance but didn’t know where, according to Buhmann. He probably was best equipped to spot Thompson; at 6-foot-7 and about 275 pounds, Buhmann was close in size to the guv.

"We rolled through the whole thing and I saw him and I said, ’This is my chance to get him,’" Buhmann said. "One of the things we would do is put lipstick on ourselves and kiss somebody.

"He was up in the stands talking to some people, doing the normal governor public-relations thing. I ran up there and put a little smack on the side of his cheek and gave him the plunger. I don’t know how much he sipped out of it."

Buhmann later said he wasn’t sure if Thompson sipped out of the plunger at all, such is the fog of time. But Buhmann said Thompson most definitely held the plunger, which never was used for its manufactured intent.

"He was taken aback a little bit," Buhmann said. "He looked at me like, ’Who is this strange person?’ (But) he was really good about the whole thing. He took it with a lot of grace and poise."

The Peach Blossoms might have been taken aback by the publicity the incident received.

Thompson was locked with former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III in a tight campaign. That November, Thompson won a third term, but by only 5,074 votes, the closest gubernatorial margin in Illinois’ modern history.

Stevenson and his campaign surrogates suggested Thompson’s penchant for public partying was a liability in office. Buhmann and his fellow travelers didn’t necessarily concur in this case.

"We’re like, ’People are taking it that seriously?’ We just did it for fun," Buhmann said. "Thompson was known to have one or two, and I don’t think anybody really cared."

Maybe Thompson didn’t, either, despite his plunger denial late in his life. "What’s the term? CYA?" Buhmann said.

According to Buhmann, one of his buddies took photographs of the plunger passing. Later, Buhmann managed to get Thompson to autograph one of them. Buhmann said the photos probably were packed away at his sister’s house in the Chicago area.

It’s a part of the world Buhmann doesn’t visit much these days, he said. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he manages the wine department of a New Orleans supermarket.

"I’ve been around alcohol most of my life," he said.

Thompson’s death sparked Buhmann’s memories about how good-natured the governor was regarding that alcohol-fueled day at Hanson Field. There was a reason Thompson spent 14 years as Illinois governor, the longest to serve in that position.

From Buhmann’s perspective, perhaps a schnapps-filled toilet plunger was at least a tiny part of it.

"He’s one of the few Republicans I’ve ever voted for, let’s put it that way," Buhmann said.