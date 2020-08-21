PEORIA — To hit back at racism, Gabriel Trevino hit the road.

A long-time long-distance runner, Trevino — who has felt the sting of racism since childhood — felt moved by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. So, every morning, he runs 10 miles, all the while toting a sign:

"ALWAYS BE KIND. END RACISM."

Along his daily route, the 43-year-old hears honks of approval, which he acknowledges with a smile and a wave.

"It’s been amazing," he said during a brief stop in the 3300 block of North University Street.

His sign’s double messages reflect two causes that are dear to his heart — and intensely personal.

Trevino lives in West Peoria with his wife Jessica, and their children, Quinton, 14, and Lucy, 6. Three years ago, one of his son’s classmates, Keegan Beal, took his own life after years of bullying. The boy’s mother, Kelly Beal, then started Keegan's Krew Anti-Bullying Campaign, which aims to raise awareness about bullying.

Ever since, Trevino’s family has supported the group. Its motto is on the top of his daily-run sign: "Always Be Kind."

Each morning, Trevino’s trek takes about 90 minutes — from West Peoria, through Central Peoria and back again. Updates occasionally appear on the Facebook page for Keegan’s Krew.

But the first step of the campaign was sparked by the Floyd slaying, which triggered protests nationwide and continues to be a flashpoint of civil-rights reckoning and reform. Those events prompted Trevino to reexamine his own encounters with racism, especially in his youth.

"I’m half-Hispanic and half-white," he said. "As a kid, I’d be called the N-word, because of the color of my skin.

"My wife is white, and when I was younger I often dated white girls. Their moms would sometimes make comments. The moms would tell them things like, ’Next time, why don’t you find someone a little whiter?’ And then the girls would tell me."

Amid those recollections, Trevino pondered ongoing protests and asked himself, "What could I do?" He long has admired the power of the Montgomery bus boycott, which in 1955 and 1956 lasted 381 days.

So, Trevino decided to run 10 miles a day for 381 days. And that’s why the sign’s second message is, "End racism." It’s a simple plea with no quick solutions.

"It’s hard," Trevino said. "I’m just trying to raise awareness. My brother is a police office in Iowa, so I see all sides."

When Trevino started his quiet crusade, his wife expressed concern, saying, "It’s going to bring out the bad people." However, he has witnessed no blowback from haters.

"I'm sure they’e out there," he said with a chuckle. "But they’re invisible to me. They might be giving me the finger, but I haven’t seen it."

Instead, he hears honks of encouragement all the time. Plus, once in a while, a motorist will get out to offer thanks. One, Katie Broe, went so far as to contact me regarding her gratitude over his effort.

"In a world full of divisiveness, he quietly bears his cross every morning in a silent protest" she told me. "I think he is extremely brave and admirable."

Friday was Day 75, during which Trevino enjoyed pleasant weather. Not all days will be so accommodating.

"I’m going running every single day: rain, heat, snow, whatever," he said, grinning. "Whatever happens, I’ll be out here."

With that, he took off running again, his sign held high. Soon, another honk, another wave, another mile.

