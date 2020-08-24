PEORIA — There were 28 new positive tests for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours in Peoria County, health department officials said on Monday.

And since last Friday, the Tri-County Area has seen an increase of 194 cases, for a total of 3,397 since the pandemic began in March.

Peoria County, the largest county by population, saw 100 of those new cases. Tazewell County had an increase of 76, while Woodford County, the county with the smallest population, had 18 new positives.

The death total from the coronavirus since March held steady at 48 for the area. So did the hospitalization rate for the area, rising 0.1% to 1.7% of all cases reported for the three counties.

At the area’s four hospitals, that translates to 55 people in either intensive care unit or non-ICU beds. That’s up four from Friday’s total of 51.

The area has seen significant growth in the number of positive tests since the state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan. By comparison, on July 27, slightly less than a month ago, the area had a total of 1,385 cases. That’s a 145% increase.

Peoria County had 1,031 total cases on July 27. Now, on Aug. 24, Peoria County’s total is 2,191.

Deaths, though, have not increased at the same rate. On July 27, there were 31 deaths in Peoria County. Now there are 36.