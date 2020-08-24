PEORIA — Lori Teverbaugh spoke to the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night on behalf of her son, Ian, an incoming senior at Richwoods High School. She expressed concern about the negative effects of remote learning on students in the district.

Then Ian spoke on his own behalf.

"I think you have the resources to return students to school (on a part-time basis) safely," Ian Teverbaugh told the board. "If you would consider doing that, that would be great."

Even at the end of the first day of all-remote learning in Peoria Public Schools, the board was still hearing about the ramifications of its last-minute decision to keep school buildings closed for now.

Teverbaugh, an obstetrician/gynocologist in Peoria, said her son has trouble learning remotely by computer. With symptoms of Attention Deficit Disorder, he struggles to focus on lessons presented remotely, she said.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the district’s decisions during a pandemic, she said she was concerned about the mental health and learning gaps of district students.

She also said she heard from nurses and workers in her doctor’s practice who were stressed about making remote learning work for their children, when they had to be at work during the day.

Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat empathized with the Teverbaugh’s concerns.

"I am proud of you (Ian) for coming and sharing your thoughts," she said. "This has been disruptive and polarizing and we know there is disruption and suffering (in the community)."

Desmoulin-Kherat pointed to area school districts that returned students to school in the last week and had to shut back down because of confirmed cases and possible exposures that were leading to teacher and student quarantines.

"Schools trying to push kids back into school are having to shut down," Desmoulin-Kherat said. "Let’s think about safety first. There are no winners. Some are thinking the exact opposite (of what you are saying)."

