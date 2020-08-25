BELLEVUE -- An obscured license plate led to the arrest of a Peoria man last weekend on multiple offenses, including intent to deliver illicit drugs.

Jose L. Mendez, 28, was accused of armed violence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug equpiment, altering his vehicle’s registration and driving on a suspended license, among other things.

Mendez raised the suspicions of a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy when both were parked about 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Casey’s General Store, 6100 W. Plank Road in Bellevue.

The deputy noticed part of the license plate on Mendez’s automobile, a 2006 Dodge Charger, was obscured. An initial registration check revealed no record, but the addition of a suffix letter revealed the plates belonged to a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck.

After the deputy pulled over the Charger along Plank Road about a mile west of Casey’s, he recognized one of Mendez’s three passengers as someone who had frequent contact with police because of drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy then called for a drug-sniffing dog, as well as help from the Illinois State Police.

Found inside the car were about 33 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns and a black digital scale, among other items, the sheriff’s office reported.

Mendez was transported to the Peoria County Jail. He also was wanted on Peoria and Woodford county warrants.

Passenger Aleigha M. Miller, 22, of Hanna City also was arrested, for possession of a controlled substance. Suspected meth was found in her purse, according to the sheriff’s office.