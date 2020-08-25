The heat was on Monday and will remain on for most of this week, if the weather forecasters are correct.

Officially in Peoria, the high temperature recorded Monday at the international airport was 94 degrees, measured at 2:48 p.m. That was well off the record for Aug. 24. In 1936, the high temperature that day was 102.

Highs the next few days are expected to approach all-time marks.

On Tuesday, it’s expected to reach 95 degrees in Peoria, four degrees below the record set Aug. 25, 1936.

Nick in the Morning doubts many people still are around who remember the summer of ’36, but it sounds like it was a scorcher. The all-time high for Aug. 26 was 98 degrees, reached in ’36 and again in 2003.

In 2020, that date would be Wednesday, when the mercury in Peoria is forecast to reach 96. That appears likely to be the warmest day this week.

On Thursday, a high of 93 degrees is expected. The all-time mark for Aug. 27 is 98, set in 1899. Friday’s high is anticipated to be 92, four degrees below the record set in 1897 and tied in 1899 and 2013.

A break in the heat is expected for the weekend, with highs in the low 80s. Rain from what’s left of Hurricane Laura might hit the area Friday.

The heat index Tuesday is expected to reach 100, with a high of 102 expected Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. The good news, such as it is, is humidity is not expected to be ghastly.

Skies Tuesday over central Illinois were expected to be hazy, thanks to smoke from wildfires in California and elsewhere in the West. As of about 6 a.m. Tuesday, air quality in Peoria was moderate, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Air conditions Wednesday were expected to be similar, per the Weather Service.

Bureau, Hancock, Henry, McDonough, Putnam and Warren counties were among areas under a heat advisory between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Heat-index values of as much as 103 were expected.