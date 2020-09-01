DIXON -- A Bureau County man was killed last weekend in a motorcycle accident, authorities reported.

Robert Wangelin, 52, of Walnut was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. It happened about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 29 at East River Road and Ravine Avenue in Dixon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Wangelin was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on River Road when it failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail at the Ravine Avenue intersection, and Wangelin was ejected.

Wangelin was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office. He was the only person aboard the motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved.