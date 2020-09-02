PEORIA -- Lightning struck a North Peoria house Tuesday and caused a fire that resulted in about $90,000 in damage, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m. to 1525 W. Sunnyview Drive. There they found heavy, dark smoke emanating from the roof and side of the house.

A search of the living room and a bedroom for the source of the smoke came up empty, according to the Peoria Fire Department. In and above the kitchen, firefighters found dark smoke and high heat.

They also found a cat in the basement. It sustained minor smoke inhalation and received medical attention. The two human occupants of the residence weren’t home.

Neighbors told firefighters they saw lightning strike the home’s roof. A thunderstorm was passing through the area about 10 a.m. A fire investigator confirmed the lightning strike.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Most of the fire was confined to the roof above the kitchen, but the house sustained significant smoke damage on the main floor and basement.