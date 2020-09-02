PEORIA -- A man was accused of setting fire Wednesday to his residence just north of the Peoria city limits.

Justin Haliburton, 41, was to be booked into the Peoria County Jail and charged with residential arson, according to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

The fire began about 8:45 a.m. in a house at 9619 N. Illinois Route 91. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

No damage estimate was available, but officials said the house was a total loss.

Haliburton was walking down the driveway of the Route 91 property when law-enforcement officials arrived to assist with efforts to extinguish the fire.

An investigation determined there was probable cause to arrest Haliburton, according to Asbell. Initial reports suggested a child and an elderly woman who apparently owns the house were there, but that information was incorrect.

Nobody was injured, according to fire officials. The Dunlap Fire Protection District requested aid from multiple departments, including Akron-Princeville, Brimfield, Chillicothe and Peoria.

Among Peoria fire companies that responded to the blaze was one based at 2020 W. Wilhelm Road, about 3½ miles from the scene. That is one of two sites the Peoria City Council voted Tuesday night to close because of budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters from Wilhelm Road responded initially, because the site of the blaze was reported as a Peoria address, according to Asbell. The Dunlap department has jurisdiction in that area.

It took about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire resulted in Route 91 being closed temporarily in the area, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.