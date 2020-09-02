For the second day in a row, Bureau County health officials reported two deaths from the disease coronavirus causes.

Meanwhile, two more deaths in LaSalle County were announced.

The most recent Bureau County victims were men in their 70s and 80s, it was announced late Tuesday afternoon. There were two other deaths reported Monday, as well as another over the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, 10 Bureau County residents have died from COVID-19-related causes.

Another 14 positive COVID tests also were reported Tuesday. That brought the Bureau County pandemic-long total to 403, including 67 reported over the previous week.

For three weeks, Bureau County has been at the statewide COVID warning level.

In LaSalle County, the most recent fatalities were women in their 60s and 90s. The pandemic death total there was 50.

Total number of positive tests was 1,296, including 20 more announced Wednesday. There were 35 new recoveries, for a total of 749.