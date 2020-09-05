The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday there was significant slowdown in the agency’s test reporting earlier this week that it is just catching up with, resulting in an unusually high daily count of both newly diagnosed cases, 5,368, and tests, 149,273.

The state on Friday also put 29 of Illinois’ 102 counties on its warning list for a potential COVID-19 resurgence, including McLean and Stark counties. Cook County was taken off the list after one week.

Officials said the data processing slowdown was due to the "large volume of COVID-19 testing." The processing delay only affected the number of tests the state reported having been conducted, and did not affect the reporting of results to people who had been tested, officials said.

It became clear there was a slowdown on Tuesday, when 22,961 daily tests were reported statewide, which is significantly lower than recently reported daily numbers, the state said.

Derek Lindblom, the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health testing team, said he’s not concerned about another slowdown because of system upgrades made Thursday.

"This became clear we needed to do an upgrade to the system, the upgrades that occurred yesterday should give us room to process significantly more tests into the future as we continue to raise the number of tests per day we’re doing in Illinois," Lindblom said.

The state reported a seven-day rolling statewide positivity rate of 4.1% on Friday.

The state also reported 29 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Friday.

The numbers reported Friday raise the totals reported by the state to 245,371 known cases and 8,143 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic. More than 4.3 million tests have been reported in the state to date.

Officials attributed a rise in cases and outbreaks in the counties on the state’s latest warning list to college parties, bars and clubs, weddings, schools and a lack of physical distancing and mask-wearing in public places.

This week’s list also included Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren and Williamson counties.

Last week, 30 counties were on the list.

Public health officials also said some people are refusing to participate in contact tracing efforts to identify those who may have come into contact with an infected person by not providing information on their close contacts or not answering the phone, while others have attributed symptoms to allergies or another cause and have delayed getting tested.

The state has been putting counties at a warning level when two or more measurements showing a possible resurgence in coronavirus surpass state thresholds, such as clusters of cases, hospital admissions and deaths.