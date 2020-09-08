PEORIA — To some, it’s a policy decision that is long overdue.

Peoria Public Library and the Fondulac District Library are joining a growing number of public libraries across the country and adopting a fine-free policy on overdue materials.

Patrons will no longer be charged for returning items past the due date, and past overdue fines are forgiven. Fees for damaged and unreturned and lost items — past or future — will still apply, however.

The change effectively eliminates "barriers to the library’s multimillion-dollar collection of resources and materials," according to a Peoria Public Library news release.

The Fondulac library has made the same change.

"We’re making these changes to provide the community with more equitable access to library materials and services. Studies have shown that fines do not motivate borrowers to return items on time and actually make people less likely to visit or return to the library," the library district reported. "Eliminating fines as a financial barrier will expand access, services, and benefits to the Fondulac District Library community."

A fine-free policy, however, is not the same as a responsibility-free policy.

"Patrons are still expected to adhere to loan periods and return or renew items on or before the due date, and patrons will still be responsible for the repair, replacement, or collection fees for lost or damaged items," according to the Fondulac District Library.

For more information, check the Fondulac District Library website at www.fondulaclibrary.org and the Peoria Public Library website at peoriapubliclibrary.org.