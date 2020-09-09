In addition to being a small business owner herself, the 2020 Taste of Marigold Grand Marshal Mary Haynes is an ardent advocate of Pekin’s business community.

"That’s what really stuck out for me: all of (Haynes’) with small businesses and her promotion of small business," said 2020 Taste of Marigold Committee chairperson Baylee Gambetti. "I think in this current economy and the current state of the world, small businesses are so important. Supporting them in any way we can is vital."

A retired nurse who worked at Pekin Hospital and Schramm School, Haynes is the owner of Country Nook and Craft Mall.

The administrator of the Small Biz Pekin Facebook page, Haynes uses the site to diligently promote local small establishments, according to Gambetti. She also serves on the Pekin Main Street Committee, an organization dedicated to the revitalization, promotion, beautification and preservation of downtown Pekin; and she regularly promotes and participates in Pekin’s Fourth Friday events during the summer.

"I am just a simple girl who loves our community," said Haynes. "I am honored to be recognized."

While Haynes has participated in the Marigold Festival every year since 1992, she has done so as a craft vendor, and has never attended a Marigold Festival parade. She is not sure what her duties as this year’s Grand Marshal will entail, but she is planning to stay flexible.

"I will do whatever I am told to do," Haynes said.

Gambetti said that, while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Taste of Marigold Committee to make adjustments to some traditional festival activities and to cancel others, the Grand Marshal’s duties have not changed very much. She will preside over the Drive Through Parade at Mineral Springs Park, where she will select her favorite entry; and she will serve as a judge at the Chalk Walk art contest.