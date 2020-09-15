PEORIA -- Jim Montelongo doesn’t intend to run for a third four-year term in 2021 as 4th District Peoria City Councilman.

As he did four years ago, Montelongo is considering a run for Peoria mayor.

Montelongo was to announce Tuesday his decision not to seek re-election to the council. There he has served for almost 12 years, including as an at-large representative from 2007 until 2011.

"I think it’s time for some different thinking, some different thoughts and some new blood to come in and take over," Montelongo told Nick in the Morning.

It appears Montelongo has the same philosophy regarding the mayor’s office.

Montelongo made clear his belief it’s time for a change from Mayor Jim Ardis, who has held his position almost 16 years. Ardis and Montelongo haven’t seen eye-to-eye on various issues over the years, including tax hikes.

"I think Jim’s heart is in the right place to want to see the city do better," Montelongo said. "I don’t think he’s ever indicated a vision to the community."

Ardis and Montelongo were on opposite sides of the recent 6-5 council vote to decommission two fire stations. Montelongo voted against the closures. Ardis voted in favor.

The closures were part of a plan to pare the city budget in response to decreased revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re in a crisis mode right now," Montelongo said. "I think we need a lot of energy, a lot of entrepreneurial thinking and somebody who has the experience of City Hall to help make those changes happen.

"I think I fit that bill."

That might sound like a mayoral-candidacy declaration, but Montelongo said he is not at that point. Not yet, at least.

Montelongo said he probably will decide within a few weeks.

"You don’t say you’re going to run for mayor without a plan to fit into your personal life and business life," said Montelongo, who is CEO of a Peoria engineering firm. "I’m not finished really thinking that through."

Montelongo said similar things in 2017, when he also considered a run against Ardis. Personal and professional considerations influenced Montelongo to forego a challenge, he said.

Instead, Montelongo ran for re-election in the 4th District, which includes parts of Central, North and Northwest Peoria. In the general election, he took 62 percent of the vote against Mike Eddlemon, a former assistant police chief.

The 2021 non-partisan municipal primary election is in February, with the general election in April. In addition to mayor, all five district council seats will be on the ballot.

At-large Councilwoman Rita Ali is among five declared candidates for mayor. Ardis has yet to formally announce his candidacy for an unprecedented fifth consecutive four-year term, although he said he’s circulating nomination petitions.

Montelongo has considered higher office before.

In 2010, he ran unsuccessfully as a Republican against 92nd District state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat. In 2016, when 73rd District state Rep. David Leitch of Peoria announced his retirement, Montelongo said he was mulling a run for that seat, too.

Eventually, current incumbent Ryan Spain won that office. He served with Montelongo on the City Council.