EAST PEORIA – The city of East Peoria will conduct its Fall Cleanup Week Oct. 5-9. Items will be picked up on a resident’s normal garbage collection day.

This special collection of junk and brush is open only to East Peoria residents whose garbage is picked up by the East Peoria Department of Public Works. The pickup is not for properties zoned commercial, business or multi-family. Junk may be set out only at occupied residences.

Cleanup week items cannot be set out before Saturday, Oct. 3, and must be at the curb no later than 5 a.m. on the regular garbage day.

Junk cannot be hauled in by non-residents. Anyone who is a non-resident or not eligible for clean-up week who is caught hauling junk to a city residence will be subject to a fine and hauling fees.

The maximum pile size can be no larger than 4 feet wide, 4 feet high and 8 feet long, which is approximately the size of the bed of a normal pick-up truck.

Residents who share a driveway must keep their piles separate at the curb. Often, once combined, the piles exceed the size limit and do not get picked up because Public Works crews have no way to know that more than one household contributed to the pile. Any additional items or brush will be left behind, and it will be the owner’s or tenant’s responsibility to remove it.

Junk, garbage and brush must be in separate piles and placed behind the curb in the approximate location of the regular household refuse. Small cleanup week items must be in a toter. A 4-foot separation is necessary between garbage toters and clean-up week items.

If cleanup week items are not picked up on the regular garbage day, they will be collected the next day.

For a complete list of accepted items and items that are not accepted visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com or call 309-698-4716.